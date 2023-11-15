LIVE: PM Modi to launch Rs 24,000 cr scheme in J'khand for tribal community

The Centre will launch a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals in the country today when the entire nation will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. Addressing a public meeting in Betul district, Modi noted the presence of a large number of people on the last day of his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled on November 17, and said it is an indication that the BJP's victory is assured in these polls.
On the sidelines of the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a series of bilateral meetings aimed at deepening and finding scope for new investment opportunities in India. Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, met Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto and the talks between the two leaders focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Indonesia.
Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand took stock of the implementation of measures to control air pollution at the Jonti Border area and reviewed the ground situation there. The minister also took stock of the implementation of the pollution control measures in the Kanjhawala area. "Pollution in Delhi has been on the rise after Diwali. We have to reduce the pollution level in Delhi and our government is continuously working for it. We have been asking the locals to cooperate," Raaj Kumar Anand told ANI after the inspection in the Kanjhawala area.
PM Modi greets people on Jharkhand's formation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day and said it is known for its tribal population's bravery, valour and pride besides its mineral riches. "My family members from Jharkhand have made significant contribution to the country's progress," he said on X, wishing the eastern state a bright future. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday evening. He will launch a Rs 24,000-crore scheme for the welfare of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups on Wednesday.
IMD issues warning for Andhra Pradesh fishermen as Bay of Bengal weather intensifies
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a depression in the west central Bay of Bengal, wind speeds are predicted to increase from Wednesday onwards. The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards," IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda told ANI on Tuesday.
Four labourers from Bihar die after entering septic tank in Surat
Four labourers from Bihar died of asphyxiation after entering a septic tank at a dyeing unit in Surat's Palsana locality, the police have said. The incident took place at a factory on Palsana-Katodara road on Tuesday evening. Two labourers fell unconscious while cleaning the septic tank, and two others who tried to rescue them too fainted, said an official of Pansala police station.
Assam minister Atul Bora gets life threat, CID asked to probe
Assam minister Atul Bora has received a threat to his life on social media, and the CID has been asked to investigate it, Director-General of Police GP Singh said.
Bora, the Agriculture and Assam Accord Implementation Minister, is also the chief of Asom Gana Parishad, which is a part of the ruling BJP-led coalition in the state. "Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action," the DGP posted on X on Tuesday.
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand takes stock of pollution control measures
Piyush Goyal holds bilateral meetings with counterparts on sidelines of IPEF
Centre to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 cr for welfare of tribals: PM Modi
