Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
LIVE: PM Modi to launch Rs 24,000 cr scheme in J'khand for tribal community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

The Centre will launch a scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for the welfare of tribals in the country today when the entire nation will celebrate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. Addressing a public meeting in Betul district, Modi noted the presence of a large number of people on the last day of his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled on November 17, and said it is an indication that the BJP's victory is assured in these polls.

On the sidelines of the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a series of bilateral meetings aimed at deepening and finding scope for new investment opportunities in India. Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, met Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto and the talks between the two leaders focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Indonesia.

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand took stock of the implementation of measures to control air pollution at the Jonti Border area and reviewed the ground situation there. The minister also took stock of the implementation of the pollution control measures in the Kanjhawala area. "Pollution in Delhi has been on the rise after Diwali. We have to reduce the pollution level in Delhi and our government is continuously working for it. We have been asking the locals to cooperate," Raaj Kumar Anand told ANI after the inspection in the Kanjhawala area.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

