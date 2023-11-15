LIVE: PM Modi to launch Rs 24,000 cr scheme in J'khand for tribal community

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand took stock of the implementation of measures to control air pollution at the Jonti Border area and reviewed the ground situation there. The minister also took stock of the implementation of the pollution control measures in the Kanjhawala area. "Pollution in Delhi has been on the rise after Diwali. We have to reduce the pollution level in Delhi and our government is continuously working for it. We have been asking the locals to cooperate," Raaj Kumar Anand told ANI after the inspection in the Kanjhawala area.

On the sidelines of the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended a series of bilateral meetings aimed at deepening and finding scope for new investment opportunities in India. Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, met Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto and the talks between the two leaders focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Indonesia.