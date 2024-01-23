Delhi was engulfed in a dense layer of fog on Tuesday with the meteorological department issuing a yellow alert for the day. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius which is below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius as against 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous day, the met department said.

Visibility in and around was also compromised due to foggy conditions. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a visibility of 500 metres at 5.30 am, while the visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 1,000 metres at 6.30 am. Fog led to a delay in flight and railway operations. LIVE: Several flights, trains delayed as fog, cold wave grip Delhi



A day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla was completed in the holy city of Ayodhya on Monday, a large number of devotees reached the Ram Mandir on Tuesday morning. Devotees have gathered since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Yesterday, PM Modi conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which was telecast live across the country.





In other news, India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s for the first time in another feat for the country's financial markets whose growth prospects and policy reforms have made it an investor darling. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.