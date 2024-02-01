Home / India News / LIVE: Train, flight services in Delhi affected due to bad weather
LIVE: Train, flight services in Delhi affected due to bad weather

From the delay in train, flight services to the updates about the interim budget 2024, catch all latest news here

BS Web Team New Delhi
A cyclist with an umbrella during a mild shower in Connaught Place area of New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Key Events

10:02 AM

9:07 AM

Budget 2024 LIVE : Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

9:00 AM

Gujarat Assembly session: Budget for FY25 to be presented on Feb 2

8:11 AM

RBI action on Paytm to cause Rs 300-500 cr loss in annual earnings

8:08 AM

10:02 AM

As Shibu Soren's son, not worried about my arrest: Jharkhand former CM Soren

In a video message, Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that as Shibu Soren's son, I am not worried with my arrest. In the video, Soren says "No evidence has been found by them yet." He said, "They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence."

9:50 AM

16K sheep, cattle stuck on board export ship after Red Sea turn-back

A ship carrying 14,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle docked in Australia on Thursday after it could not take its journey through the Red Sea. However, the livestock remained stuck on board as the government decides whether to let them disembark or send them back to sea. Authorities have said that the animals are in good condition but animal rights activists have expressed their concern regarding the situation.
 

9:22 AM

Commercial LPG pricier by Rs 14 in Delhi, ahead of Budget 2024 session

OMCs have a hiked the prices for 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders on February 1 by Rs 14. The new prices are Rs 1769.50 up from Rs 1755.50 earlier. The announcement has come hours ahead of the Budget 2024.

9:07 AM

Budget 2024 LIVE : Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her budget speech at 11 AM on Thursday, February 1. The budget speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan alongside the YouTube channel and website of Press Information Bureau (PIB). A detailed coverage of Budget 2024 will also be available on Business Standard website here.

9:00 AM

Gujarat Assembly session: Budget for FY25 to be presented on Feb 2

The annual budget for Gujarat will be tabled in the state assembly on Thursday. The budget session will start with the customary address of Governor Acharya Devvrat. The budget will reflect the vision of the state government for the next year and a road map for the next 25 years, a state government minister said
 
 

8:49 AM

Iran-backed Houthis fire anti-ship ballistic missile towards Gulf of Aden

Supported by Iran, Houthis on Wednesday fired an anti-ship ballistic missile towards the Gulf of Aden. However, the missile was successfully shot down by US Navy missile destroyer USS Carney, US Central Command (CENTCOM) informed.
 

8:25 AM

India's airline industry needs to clarify insolvency laws, says ACG

The head of major leasing firm Aviation Capital Group said that India's fast-growing airline industry needs to clarify insolvency laws. This will help the industry lower its leasing bills.

8:14 AM

After Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi, administration allows devotees to offer prayers in mosque complex

In compliance with the Varanasi district court direction, the city administration allowed devotees to worship at the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Thursday, February 1. On Wednesday, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishvesha asked the district administration of Varanasi to make adequate arrangements to start the Puja within seven days.
 

8:11 AM

RBI action on Paytm to cause Rs 300-500 cr loss in annual earnings

After the Reserve Bank of India prohibited Paytm from accepting deposits, the company said that it expects a worst case impact of 300 crore rupees ($36.13 million) to 500 crore rupees to its annual earnings. RBI cited “persistent non-compliance” and “material supervisory concerns” behind its decision to prohibit Paytm from accepting deposits. The banking regulator has issued the directions under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act. The same Act was used while placing a moratorium on YES Bank, followed by a change in the promoter, Business Standard reported.

8:08 AM

Rains in national capital affect train, flight services, passengers troubled

As the national capital received rainfall, there was a delay in several railways and flight services. The delay impacted the travelling schedule of commuters. According to an ANI post on X, formerly Twitter, Delhi's Narela recorded the highest rainfall (25 mm) from 0830 (Jan 31) to 0530 hours (Feb 1). Passengers at the Old Delhi Railway Station faced difficulty as several trains were running late due to bad weather conditions.
 
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

