LIVE: Train, flight services in Delhi affected due to bad weather

As the national capital received rainfall, there was a delay in several railways and flight services. The delay impacted the travelling schedule of commuters. According to an ANI post on X, formerly Twitter, Delhi's Narela recorded the highest rainfall (25 mm) from 0830 (Jan 31) to 0530 hours (Feb 1). Passengers at the Old Delhi Railway Station faced difficulty as several trains were running late due to bad weather conditions. After the Reserve Bank of India prohibited Paytm from accepting deposits, the company said that it expects a worst case impact of 300 crore rupees ($36.13 million) to 500 crore rupees to its annual earnings. RBI cited “persistent non-compliance” and “material supervisory concerns” behind its decision to prohibit Paytm from accepting deposits. The banking regulator has issued the directions under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act. The same Act was used while placing a moratorium on YES Bank, followed by a change in the promoter, Business Standard reported. In compliance with the Varanasi district court direction, the city administration allowed devotees to worship at the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Thursday, February 1. On Wednesday, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishvesha asked the district administration of Varanasi to make adequate arrangements to start the Puja within seven days.