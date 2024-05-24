LIVE news: 7 of family dead, 25 injured after truck crashes into bus in Haryana's Ambala
BS Web Team New Delhi
At least seven people were left dead and nearly 25 others injured after a truck crashed into a mini-bus in Haryana's Ambala in the early hours of Friday. The seven dead belonged to the same family. The accident took place on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway when a truck rammed into the mini-bus carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi.
West Bengal BJP leader and one of the women who brought out the Sandeshkhali incident, Syria Parveen, on Thursday quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress, slamming the saffron party leaders for using "mobile, media and money" and "scripting the entire incident." "In Sandeshkhali and Basirhat, I tried to be with women who had alleged molestation and harassment. I was fighting for the truth. Later I saw that this was only a story, a script. Mobile, media and money were used in this. And they (BJP leaders) gave instructions through this," Parveen said at a press conference. "The BJP fights against the TMC. When I got to know that TMC people and leaders are fair, and they did not make any mistakes, then I decided that I would not go ahead with the fake things," the former BJP leader added.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is scheduled to provide a ruling today on a request by South Africa to order Israel to stop its military operation in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, where the Israeli military is conducting an offensive. South Africa, last week, approached the ICJ, requesting a ceasefire in Gaza and a halt in Israel's offensive.
8:37 AM
7 dead, 25 injured after truck slams into bus in Haryana's Ambala
Seven people belonging to the same family were killed and nearly 25 others injured after a truck slammed into a mini-bus in Haryana's Ambala in the early hours of Friday.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 8:49 AM IST