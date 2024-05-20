LIVE news updates: Seven Sri Lankan fishermen held near Kanyakumari for 'trespassing'

Seven Sri Lankan fishermen were taken into custody on Saturday for trespassing into Indian territorial waters off the Kanyakumari coast. The Coast Guard vessel 'Vaibhav' while on patrol duty, apprehended a fishing boat displaying registration numbers from Sri Lanka within the Kanyakumari sea area. The Coast Guard intercepted the trespassing vessel and after boarding the boat, authorities confirmed the presence of seven fishermen of Sri Lankan nationality engaged in fishing activities within Indian waters.

The Army and Assam Rifles rescued 75 Meitei women from an attack by Kuki militants on Friday night after a two-hour gunfight, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This marks the first major flare-up in nearly three weeks, with the last reported killing in ethnic clashes taking place on April 28. The women, unaware of the approaching militants, were Meira Paibis (women activists) standing guard at night in the Wariocing area of Bishnupur district.

After hours of searching operations through difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions, rescue teams situated the crashed helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister on Monday. However, the Iranian Red Crescent said the situation was "not good". Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday. They've been missing for over 12 hours. Iranian emergency services have located the site of the crash and seen wreckage, Iran state television reported. The crash site is near Tavil village in northwest Iran. Dense fog in the region has complicated the search effort, state media reported.