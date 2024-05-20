LIVE news updates: Seven Sri Lankan fishermen held near Kanyakumari for 'trespassing'

Seven Sri Lankan fishermen were taken into custody on Saturday for trespassing into Indian territorial waters off the Kanyakumari coast. The Coast Guard vessel 'Vaibhav' while on patrol duty, apprehended a fishing boat displaying registration numbers from Sri Lanka within the Kanyakumari sea area. The Coast Guard intercepted the trespassing vessel and after boarding the boat, authorities confirmed the presence of seven fishermen of Sri Lankan nationality engaged in fishing activities within Indian waters.
After hours of searching operations through difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions, rescue teams situated the crashed helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister on Monday. However, the Iranian Red Crescent said the situation was "not good". Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and other officials apparently crashed in the mountainous northwest reaches of Iran on Sunday. They've been missing for over 12 hours. Iranian emergency services have located the site of the crash and seen wreckage, Iran state television reported. The crash site is near Tavil village in northwest Iran. Dense fog in the region has complicated the search effort, state media reported.
The Army and Assam Rifles rescued 75 Meitei women from an attack by Kuki militants on Friday night after a two-hour gunfight, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This marks the first major flare-up in nearly three weeks, with the last reported killing in ethnic clashes taking place on April 28. The women, unaware of the approaching militants, were Meira Paibis (women activists) standing guard at night in the Wariocing area of Bishnupur district.
Companies knowingly defaulted FAME-II guidelines, says Centre
The central government has said that the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (& Hybrid) Vehicles in India (FAME-II) guidelines were clear and the companies defaulted the guidelines knowingly. A committee has been created to probe the FAME-II scam and the role of government officials responsible for the Faster FAME-II subsidy irregularity. Read here for more details.
9:42 AM
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died along with his foreign minister when his helicopter crashed, nes agency Reuters reported today.
9:40 AM
Southwest monsoon rainfall makes onset over Nicobar Islands: IMD
Southwest monsoon on Sunday made its onset over the Nicobar Islands, the southernmost region of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here. "Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the Maldives, and the Comorin area and some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea on Sunday," the weather office said.
9:32 AM
75 women rescued from Kuki militants after 2-hour gunfight in Manipur
The Army and Assam Rifles rescued 75 Meitei women from an attack by Kuki militants on Friday night after a two-hour gunfight, according to a report by Hindustan Times. This marks the first major flare-up in nearly three weeks, with the last reported killing in ethnic clashes taking place on April 28.
9:03 AM
Seven Sri Lankan fishermen held near Kanyakumari for 'trespassing'
Seven Sri Lankan fishermen were taken into custody on Saturday for trespassing into Indian territorial waters off the Kanyakumari coast. The Coast Guard vessel 'Vaibhav' while on patrol duty, apprehended a fishing boat displaying registration numbers from Sri Lanka within the Kanyakumari sea area.