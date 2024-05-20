Amul milk launches in US: Key details of its new products and history

Amul, the Indian cooperative giant, has reportedly launched Amul milk in the US. In an advertisement on Sunday, the dairy behemoth informed that Amul milk has 'arrived in the USA', with the same range of products as available in India.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has partnered with the 108-year-old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market.

MMPA will collect and process the milk, while GCMMF will handle the marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk.

The initial supplies of Amul milk will be in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, and Texas among others. Gradually, Amul aims to expand its presence across all the major cities in the US.

GCMMF managing director Jayen Mehta said last month that the cooperative also wants to expand to other countries beyond the US. Amul products, including paneer, curd, flavoured milk, ice creams, chocolates, and others, are exported to more than 50 countries in Asia, the Gulf, and Africa, mostly catering to the large Indian diaspora.

Amul's plan to expand product range

According to a CNBC Awaaz report last week, Amul milk was launching a 'supermilk', with a remarkable 35 grams of protein in each glass in India. As per the nutritional details on the packaging, currently Amul toned milk contains around 3 grams of protein per 200 millilitres (ml), while the full cream variant boasts approximately 7 grams.

The cooperative is also looking to foray into the organic spices market, the report claimed.

"Organic masalas will hit the market this week itself. There will be 20 more products, gur (jaggery), and sugar, from our organic division soon," Mehta said.

Amul has already launched high-protein versions of lassi, milkshakes, buttermilk, and whey protein on its e-commerce platform in India, each providing 15-20 grams of protein per serving.

The report noted that besides the high-protein milk, the company, which recorded an annual turnover exceeding Rs 55,000 crore ($7.2 billion) in FY23, is set to roll out a range of organic products next week.

Amul - Sponsor of the US and South Africa in the T20 World Cup

Earlier this month, the Indian dairy giant announced its sponsorship of the USA and South African cricket teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts in June.

In a ceremony held in New York on May 2, Amul was named the Lead Arm sponsor of the USA national cricket team.

"The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024," Mehta said.

And this is not the first time the dairy cooperative has sponsored an international team. It has a rich history of sponsoring cricket teams, including the Netherlands. Amul's global presence extends to the USA, where Amul milk is now available for purchase.

Amul's history

Established in 1946, Amul's journey began in Anand, Gujarat, in response to the exploitation of local milk producers by middlemen. Amul is an acronym for 'Anand Milk Union Limited'.

Amul was formed under the leadership of Tribhuvandas Patel and with the support of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The cooperative aimed to create a fair marketplace for dairy farmers, ensuring they received fair returns for their milk. Dr. Verghese Kurien, often called the 'Father of the White Revolution' in India, joined the cooperative in 1949. His leadership transformed Amul into a global model for the dairy industry.

Under him, Amul launched Operation Flood, the world's largest dairy development programme, which significantly increased milk production and established India as the world's largest milk producer.

Over the decades, the cooperative introduced several pioneering products, including the first milk powder made from buffalo milk and the iconic Amul butter, whose witty and topical advertisements have become an integral part of Indian pop culture.

The GCMMF, which markets Amul products, has grown into the largest food product marketing organisation in India.