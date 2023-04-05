LIVE: Gadkari asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him. Gandhi should realise that he insulted the Hindutva icon due to some misunderstanding, Gadkari said addressing a gathering organised as part of the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' at Shankar Nagar in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday. ...Read More
First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:08 AM IST