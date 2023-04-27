Home / India News / LIVE: Corruption increased every time Congress came to power, says Rajnath

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka saying that corruption increased every time the grand old party came to power. Addressing a public rally in Belagavi, Singh said, "Corruption has increased every time Congress has come to power. Every time, when its govt is at the Centre, the party has been accused of corruption."

India-US relationship is the most consequential relationship of this century, one in which Indian-Americans have an important role to play, a top diplomat from the Biden Administration has said. The US-Indian relationship has had its ups and downs. But really over the last 23 years or so, we have been going up and not without a few dips here and there, and not without some challenging issues, Rich Verma said.

Key Event

9:21 AM Apr 23

Child rights body directs Bournvita to remove 'misleading' labels over its sugar content

9:21 AM Apr 23

Child rights body directs Bournvita to remove 'misleading' labels over its sugar content

The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Mondelez India International, makers of Bournvita, to withdraw ‘misleading’ advertisements and labels.

The national child rights body has written to the manufacturer demanding a reply on allegations that the popular chocolate-flavoured powder contains harmful substances.

This comes after a social media influencer was sued for his claim that ingredients of Bournvita include sugar, cocoa solids and a cancer-causing colorant.

9:00 AM Apr 23

World is recognising capabilities and contributions of 'New India': Jaishankar says in first visit to Columbia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the world is recognising the capabilities and contributions of a 'New India' as he underscored that there is a feeling that today's India has the ability to serve as a "bridge" between differing opinions and help find solutions to difficult issues.

During an interaction with the Indian community members in Bogota on Tuesday, Jaishankar also said that the world today is acknowledging the changes in India and getting more ready for India.

Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Columbia, also shared with the community members India's transformation into 'New India' and its global implications. "Underlined how the world is recognising the capabilities and contributions of a New India," he said.

8:52 AM Apr 23

Was stopped from entering sugar mill in Pune; alleges Sanjay Raut; calls it attempt to hide irregularities

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that the police stopped him from entering the premises of a sugar mill at Daund in Pune district, where he wanted to go to pay floral tributes at the statue of the late founder of the sugar factory.

The incident occurred at Bhima-Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill at Daund, around 75 km from Pune city. The Rajya Sabha member was later allowed to enter the premises with a couple of others, the police said.

Raut dubbed the incident as an attempt to hide the irregularities in the factory.

8:47 AM Apr 23

Advantage for BJP if Rahul, Priyanka campaign in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the BJP will be very happy if Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra come to the poll-bound state for campaigning as "the Congress has lost wherever both had gone ahead of the polls".

He said this while responding to Congress often asking "why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are coming to Karnataka".

8:42 AM Apr 23

Gehlot mocks Vasundhara Raje after former Rajasthan CM's 'milk-and-lemon' remark

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday mocked his predecessor Vasundhara Raje after she rejected allegations of collusion with him.

BJP leader Raje last week rejected allegations of collusion with Gehlot as a lie and said milk and lemon juice do not go together.

"We do not stop their schemes but our (previous Congress regime) schemes were stopped by the former government (BJP dispensation) and this is the difference between 'milk' and 'lemon'," Gehlot said.

8:37 AM Apr 23

Karnataka polls: Yediyurappa slams Siddaramaiah over promise to hike reservation limit

Reacting sharply to Congress leader Siddaramaiah claiming that his party would increase the reservation limit in Karnataka from 50 per cent to 75 per cent if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the "poll promise" would never be met as the prinicipal opposition party in the state was headed for defeat.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the veteran Ligayat leader said, "Since he [Siddaramaiah] is going to lose miserably, the question of increasing the reservation limit in the state does not arise."

"We [BJP] are going to do everything in our power to form the government," he added.

Topics :Rajnath SinghJoe BidencorruptionCongressUS India relations PoliticsBJPAAPKarnataka elections

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

