Business Standard
Home / Politics / Sujeet Kumar expelled from BJD for 'anti-party' actions, joins BJP in Delhi

Sujeet Kumar expelled from BJD for 'anti-party' actions, joins BJP in Delhi

After being expelled by the BJD for 'anti-party activities', former Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in Delhi

Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts the resignation of Sujeet Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts the resignation of Sujeet Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Rajya Sabha MP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Sujeet Kumar officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, with senior party leaders present at the event.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kumar joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Odisha in-charge of the party.
The BJD on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for engaging in "anti-party activities", shortly after he submitted his resignation from the Upper House. The Opposition party expressed disappointment, stating that Kumar had "let down the party" that had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.
 

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

In presence of Nadda, Nitish Kumar dubs alliances with RJD 'mistake'

BJP Flag, BJP

SC dismisses plea seeking to restrain BJP from using lotus as party symbol

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Cracks in Mahayuti as Sena protests NCP dropping CM's name from scheme ads

Congress, Congress flag

Congress, NCP name LGBTQ+ activists to key posts in a major moment

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah accuses BJP-led govt of fielding independents to silence him

In a statement, BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Kumar had also failed to uphold the expectations of the people of Kalahandi.
The official statement said, "Sujeet Kumat, MP, Rajya Sabha, representing Biju Janata Dal is expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district."
In his resignation letter addressed to the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kumar stated that his decision was made "consciously".
In his letter, the former Rajya Sabha MP, said, "I take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House."

Also Read

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP spreading lies, trying to create fissures in BJD: Odisha's Oppn whip

Surendra Nath Naik

Former Odisha minister Surendra Nath Naik passes away at 87 due to illness

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

BJD to oppose govt in RS; TMC to be bridge between third front, INDIA bloc

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to be leader of opposition in Assembly

odisha election result, narendra modi, naveen patnaik

Naveen Patnaik likely to become leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

Topics : Naveen Patnaik BJD BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon