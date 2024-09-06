Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways, joins Congress ahead of polls

Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways, joins Congress ahead of polls

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has submitted her resignation from the Indian Railways and is set to join the Congress party on September 6

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4, 2024 New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday submitted her resignation from her position with Indian Railways. 
In a post on X, she said, "Serving the Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life. At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
She further said, "I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation."
Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, national wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on Friday. This move comes shortly after their meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, fuelling speculation about their possible bid to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections set for October 5.
Vinesh Phogat is expected to run from Julana, while Punia is expected to contest in the Badli constituency as Congress candidates.
Why are Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia important for the Congress?
Both wrestlers have recently been in the public eye. Vinesh Phogat, who was unexpectedly disqualified from the Paris Olympics in the 50 kg category, gained widespread national support following the incident. This happened a year after both Vinesh Phogat and Punia were at the centre of a political controversy for participating in protests against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by several wrestlers during his time as the national wrestling federation's chief.
With their entry into politics and possible candidacy, Congress aims to strengthen its influence in Haryana. Vinesh Phogat and Punia have openly supported the farmers' movement in the Punjab-Haryana region, a persistent challenge for the BJP.

Also Read

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigns from her post in Indian Railways

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

Phogat, Bajrang to join Congress today; may contest on these Haryana seats

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang

Haryana elections: Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi

Vinesh Phogat, Farmers protest

Olympian Vinesh Phogat joins farmers' protest as MSP demand hits 200 days

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Have police revoked security for wrestlers testifying against Brij Bhusan?

Topics : Bajrang Punia Rahul Gandhi Vinesh Phogat Congress Woman wrestler BS Web Reports Assembly elections Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon