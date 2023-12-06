LIVE: ZPM's Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt
Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here
The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 17 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday. The Greater Chennai police, through a release issued on December 5, Tuesday, stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods in the city. According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered. As Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, an incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage.
The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday. According to sources, the discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, sources said.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and demanded a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur amid claims from the state and central leadership that Manipur is inching towards peace and normalcy. "There is an urgent need to review the current situation and discuss the roadmap for bringing back peace and normalcy in the region," Gogoi said in his notice. The Congress MP stated that a firing incident was reported in Manipur's Tengnoupal on Monday, after which the Assam Rifles initiated an operation in the area, following which, 13 bodies were recovered in Tengnoupal district.
Rajput community calls for 'Rajasthan Bandh' over the murder of Karni Sena Chief
The Rajput community on Wednesday called for a state wide bandh over the murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
The Chief of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals
Kejriwal directs audit of Delhi Jal Board by CAG amid allegations of misappropriation of funds
The AAP dispensation has ordered an audit of the Delhi Jal Board's records by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), amid allegations of misappropriation of funds, government sources said on Wednesday.
The records of the last 15 years will be audited, they said.
Here's what Anurag Thakur had to say after Digvijaya Singh questioned EVMs
Home Ministry's I4C division recommends to ban over 100 websites involved in job frauds
China raises stakes in cyberscam crackdown in Myanmar, though loopholes remain
China is ramping up a crackdown on online scams operated by criminal syndicates in border areas of military-ruled Myanmar in an effort that has included a shootout, confession videos and national TV broadcasts of arrests of high-profile suspects.
But the drive has been confined to a limited area and appears unlikely to root out the kingpins behind the human trafficking and other illicit activities aimed at cheating people of their savings via phone calls and online overtures, schemes that are thought to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue a year.
ZPM leader Lalduhoma to meet Mizoram Guv today to stake claim to form govt
After winning the Assembly polls in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party will meet the state Governor today and stake claim to form the government.
Lalduhoma will meet Governor Hari Babau Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl today at around 10:30 am.
RS to continue discussion on country's economy on Day 3 of Winter Session
The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday.
According to sources, the discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday.
Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment notice in LS demanding discussion on Manipur
As Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, flooding in Chennai claims 17 lives
First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:32 AM IST