LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest today

The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs over a doctored video circulating on social media showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocating for the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The registered complaint states that some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order." Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). The Special Cell has recorded an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, they said. now arrests are likely to follow across the country, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the Special Cell.

More than 200 individuals were taken into custody following protests expressing solidarity with Palestine at Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University, and Washington University in St Louis, ANI reported. Over 700 protesters have been arrested across US campuses, since April 18, when Columbia University in New York City saw the New York Police Department dismantle a protest encampment. The United States customs officials have rejected 31 per cent of all spice-related shipments exported by Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) Pvt Ltd over salmonella contamination in the last six months, The Indian Express reported today. The development comes at a time when Singapore and Hong Kong have banned imports of certain MDH and Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd spice mixes after the alleged detection of a carcinogenic pesticide.