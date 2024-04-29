LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest today

The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs over a doctored video circulating on social media showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocating for the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The registered complaint states that some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order." Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). The Special Cell has recorded an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, they said. now arrests are likely to follow across the country, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the Special Cell.
The United States customs officials have rejected 31 per cent of all spice-related shipments exported by Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) Pvt Ltd over salmonella contamination in the last six months, The Indian Express reported today. The development comes at a time when Singapore and Hong Kong have banned imports of certain MDH and Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd spice mixes after the alleged detection of a carcinogenic pesticide.
More than 200 individuals were taken into custody following protests expressing solidarity with Palestine at Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University, and Washington University in St Louis, ANI reported. Over 700 protesters have been arrested across US campuses, since April 18, when Columbia University in New York City saw the New York Police Department dismantle a protest encampment.
Cleric beaten to death in Ajmer, family suspects those who wanted to take over mosque
Three persons beat a cleric to death inside a mosque in Rajasthan’s Ajmer late on Saturday, The Indian Express reported today citing police officials. The three men entered the mosque from a back entrance at around 2 am on Saturday and escaped the same way. The deceased’s family alleged the involvement of people who were trying to take over control of the mosque.
10:32 AM
Pakistan PM Sharif discusses new loan programme with IMF chief Georgieva in Riyadh
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and had dicussions a new loan programme for the cash-strapped country to put the economy back on track. In a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting in Riyadh, Sharif thanked Georgieva for her support to Pakistan in securing the $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA) from IMF last year that was now nearing its completion.
10:29 AM
Maoist killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Raipur
A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today morning, police said. The gunfight took place in a forest under Kistaram police station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan told PTI. CoBRA is an elite unit of CRPF, Chavan added.
10:09 AM
BJP MP and former Union minister Sreenivasa Prasad passes away
Veteran politician, BJP MP and former Union Minister V Sreenivasa Prasad passes away on Monday. The 76-year-old Lok Sabha member from Chamarajnagar was ailing for some time and being treated at a private hospital, where he passed away early today. He was a six-time MP from Chamarajanagar and also served as a lawmaker from Nanjangud in Mysuru district for two terms.
9:32 AM
India trustworthy partner for Nepal's development: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
While addressing the third Nepal Investment Summit, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that India has always been a trusted partner for Nepal's development. Goyal in a video message said that Nepal and India have a strong bond and India always has been a trustworthy friend in development.
9:30 AM
9 dead, 23 injured as car crashes into parked vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
The number of dead in the Bemetara road accident has increased to nine, with 23 others injured. after a car rammed into a parked vehicle, said an official. The police said all the people are residents of the village of Patharra. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.
9:24 AM
Karnataka obscene video controversy: Sex harassment case registered against Deve Gowda's grandson
Amid a huge controversy over alleged obscene videos, a woman has filed a police case against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual assault. The Karnataka police stated on Sunday that the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered with Holenarasipur police station in Hassan district. Revanna has called the allegations false and filed a police complaint too, saying the obscene videos were fake. The Karnataka MP is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
9:16 AM
9:07 AM
Supreme Court to hear CM Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest in excise policy case today
The Supreme Court is set to hear today a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related the alleged excise policy scam. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter. Kejriwal had earlier said the mode, manner and timing of his arrest just before the Lok Sabha elections when the Model Code of Conduct had come into play, speaks volumes about the "arbitrariness" of the Enforcement Directorate.
8:37 AM
