LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing



One soldier has been injured during the exchange of fire after troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector in Jammu, the White Knight Corps said. The exchange of fire occurred in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Operations are underway in the Battal sector. "Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the White Knight Corps posted on X.



An FIR has been filed against two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for allegedly forcing a Karnataka government official to 'frame' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state Finance Department in the alleged Rs 187 crore Valmiki Corporation scam.

A naval frigate, the INS Brahmaputra, which was undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai caught fire today and has been left “listing on its port side.” The navy said the ship is lying on its side presently and a junior sailor is missing. The fire broke out on the warship after she was undergoing refit at the Mumbai naval dockyard, the navy said. "... The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and other ships in harbour, by [Monday] morning. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out," the navy said in a statement. The fire was extinguished by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and other ships in the harbour. Sanitisation checks for assessment of the residual risk of fire were carried out.