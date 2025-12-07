Home / India News / Law, identity, and the 2026 Assam mandate amid Sarma's reform pitch

Law, identity, and the 2026 Assam mandate amid Sarma's reform pitch

Report looks at how the Sarma government's pitch for reform and transparency through three key decisions could open wounds in the state right before it goes to the polls

Assam
premium
The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s most assertive legislative move has been criminalising polygamy, pitching it as gender reform and a step towards unifying personal laws in the state. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohan)
Aditi Bagaria
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
With a few months to go for the Assembly elections in Assam, three decisions of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-government are likely to feature as major emotionally-charged issues: The criminalisation of polygamy, an aggressive crackdown on child marriage, and the long-delayed decision to table the Nellie massacre inquiry reports in the Assembly. 
Each carries its own historical weight, and together, they outline an election that could be shaped less by economic promises and more by identity, legality and the politics of remembrance. 
UCC aspirations 
The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s most assertive legislative move has been criminalising polygamy, pitching it as gender reform and a step towards unifying personal laws in the state. The Chief Minister has repeatedly indicated that if re-elected, his government will bring out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — effectively turning the 2026 polls into a referendum on the reordering of personal law. 
Critics argue the polygamy law’s enforcement may fall unevenly across communities, particularly minorities. Exemptions in the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule and tribal-governed areas also complicate the administrative desire for uniformity. What emerges is not just a legal reform but a political signal, interpreted by some as firm leadership and by others as selective intrusion into tradition. 
Not a child’s play 
The other big socio-cultural topic of discourse in Assam is the intensified campaign against child marriage, marked by large-scale arrests. 
The state has had a long struggle against early marriage and teenage pregnancy, especially in rural and riverine belts. Data from the National Family Health Survey 4 (NFHS-4) shows that 31.8 per cent of women in the age group of 20-24 years in the state were married before 18, with the figure touching 40-55 per cent in districts like Dhubri, South Salmara, Barpeta, and Nagaon. 
The ruling government has cited these numbers to justify its urgency, while critics have argued that the crackdown has outpaced counselling. This, they add, has triggered fear, stigma and uncertainty in vulnerable households. 
Battling the past 
Where the criminalisation of polygamy and the crackdown on child marriage reimagine the future of Assamese social norms, the Sarma government’s decision to table the inquiry documents related to the 1983 Nellie massacre pull the state back into its past.   
While the Tewary Commission report was officially submitted to the then-state government in 1984, the Mehta Commission’s findings were never formally accepted or tabled, and have existed largely in the realm of archival references and academic discussions. The former contains details of administrative failures, collapse of preventive policing and intelligence oversight; the latter, on the other hand, contains warnings about the sharpening of communal cleavages arising from electoral participation without a consensus on citizenship.   
For survivors, the concern is more elemental: Justice could again become a narrative, not a resolution. 
How the three could shape 2026 
What makes the upcoming election particularly unpredictable is the simultaneity of these issues. Few states are asked to reconsider family structures, redefine adolescent autonomy and reopen the wounds of a major communal tragedy at the same time. Developmental promises will share space with moral positions, and the UCC could become the election’s defining proposition. 
“In my view, a ban on polygamy or the tabling of inquiry reports will add to a political narrative bringing contestations at different levels, but they will not determine the 2026 mandate. What will matter are the government’s developmental interventions like construction of rural roads and that series of populist measures such the Dr Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Award that provides two-wheelers to meritorious students. These initiatives carry more electoral weight than the polarising narratives built around minority-targeted issues,” said Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor at the Gauhati University’s political science department. 
He added that the tabling of the reports is unlikely to directly aid the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) attempt to beat anti-incumbency. What may matter more, he argued, is the party’s extensive organisational machinery, and how the opposition parties generate grassroots support and build credible electoral strategies. 
Political commentator Gaurav Gautam Saha said: “While the incident (the Nellie massacre) happened when Assam was under President's Rule, the fact that the BJP-led state government took the initiative to table it in the Assembly last month, might help consolidate the BJP vote base further.” 
What needs to be seen now is how these legislative shifts intersect with BJP’s electoral strategy. The party appears to be framing social law interventions as markers of decisive governance, but the political impact is not uniform. While segments of its core base may view the polygamy ban and the child-marriage crackdown as firm administrative action, other communities perceive them as targeted. 
The decision to bring the Nellie inquiry documents into the legislative frame also cuts both ways: It allows the BJP to differentiate itself from previous governments that kept the reports sealed, yet carries the risk of reopening unresolved communal anxieties. Collectively, these moves give the party an image boost based on reform and transparency, but they also introduce uncertainty — potentially consolidating supporters in some districts while alienating others in regions where identity concerns are more pronounced. 
The coming months will determine whether Assam’s electorate reads the government’s agenda as social correction or recalibration. Reform is power; so is memory. In 2026, Assam will decide which one takes precedence. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

eNAM 2.0 rollout hits trouble as Rajasthan flags data-migration glitches

Jagan to submit 10 mn signatures against AP medical college privatisation

Premium

StatsGuru: Half the nation's electoral power hinges on the SIR exercise

Goa orders probe after nightclub fire kills 25, leaves several injured

Isro in 2025: From Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 to 100th satellite launch

Topics :Politics NewsAssamElection newsHimanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story