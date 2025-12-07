Home / India News / StatsGuru: Half the nation's electoral power hinges on the SIR exercise

StatsGuru: Half the nation's electoral power hinges on the SIR exercise

India's voter base continues to expand, with 12 states adding 160 million electors since 2004 as the Election Commission prepares to release fresh SIR data on December 16

Special Intensive Revision, SIR
premium
The combined electorate in 12 states/UTs has grown from 356 million in 2008 to 509 million in 2025. (Photo: Election Commission of India)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Election Commission of India will release preliminary Special Intensive Revision (SIR) data for 12 states, covering half of India’s electorate, on December 16. In earlier years, 19 states underwent intensive revisions in 2002, followed by 7 states in 2003. Unlike the 2002 and 2003 revisions, which stretched beyond 100 days, this exercise is limited to 74 days, culminating on February 14, when the final list would be published. Since 2004, the 12 states have added 160 million people to their rolls.
 
The combined electorate in 12 states/UTs has grown from 356 million in 2008 to 509 million in 2025. These numbers represent half of the total electorate in the country. During this period, the share of these states in the national population has risen from 29 per cent to 34 per cent. 
 
Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu account for the largest share of India’s total electors. 
 
The ratio of women electors per 1,000 men has risen steadily in 10 of the 12 states between 2004 and 2025, with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Andaman & Nicobar recording the highest sex ratio among voters. 
 
The ratio of booth-level officers to electors stood in the range of 0.91-1.46 per 1,000 in these states. 
 
All states and UTs barring Andaman & Nicobar showed an increase in polling stations between 2004 and 2024. 
 
Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu hold the largest share of Assembly seats in India. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goa orders probe after nightclub fire kills 25, leaves several injured

Isro in 2025: From Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 to 100th satellite launch

Premium

eNAM 2.0 rollout hits trouble as Rajasthan flags data-migration glitches

Odisha govt aims to develop 15 fully operational airports by 2047

Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 150 yrs of Vande Mataram on Monday

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaStatsGuruElectionsElectoral reformsElection Commission

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story