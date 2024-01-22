Home / India News / Let Ram mandir's doors be gateway to enlightenment, peace: Gautam Adani

Let Ram mandir's doors be gateway to enlightenment, peace: Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani's comments follow merely hours before the grand inauguration ceremony of the temple, dedicated to the revered Hindu god Ram, takes place in Uttar Pradesh's holy city, Ayodhya

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani (Photo: Bloomberg)
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Ahead of the Ram Mandir "pran pratishtha" grand ceremony on Monday, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani urged people to let the opening of the temple’s doors act as a "gateway to enlightenment and peace."

"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony," Adani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Adani’s comments follow merely hours before the grand inauguration ceremony of the temple, dedicated to the revered Hindu god Ram, takes place in Uttar Pradesh’s holy city, Ayodhya.

At the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of the consecration ceremony, joined by nearly 8,000 guests, including prominent public figures, celebrities and businesspersons, among others. Adani has also been invited to the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Ambani home 'Antilia' illuminated for Ram mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram, in his childhood form, will be held in Ayodhya at noon today. The ceremonial journey leading up to the inauguration had commenced on January 16 itself.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm.

Notable Bollywood stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rajnikanth, among others, are also flying down to Ayodhya to be a part of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the common public across the nations is engaged in various festivities and has been urged by the government and temple authorities to watch the ceremony from their homes and visit the temple premises from Tuesday onwards.

Narendra Modi Ram temple Gautam Adani Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

