Ambani home 'Antilia' illuminated for Ram mandir 'pran pratistha' ceremony

Reliance Industries Chairman's Mumbai home adorned with lights and holograms ahead of the grand Ram Mandir opening today

Antilia decked up for Ram Mandir inauguration (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ram mandir inauguration: Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, "Antilia," has been adorned with diyas and "Jai Shri Ram" holograms in preparation for the 'pran pratistha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The 27-storied iconic house dazzled with lights and banners as Ambani readied for the grand opening of the Ram Mandir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent dignitaries are also expected to be present on Monday.

The decorations went up on Sunday evening, with videos and photos of the building going viral on social media platforms. Ambani is among some of the top industrialists who are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.
The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. Supported by 392 pillars and featuring 44 doors, the temple's pillars and walls showcase intricate sculptures of Hindu deities.

Consecration rituals for the 'pran pratishtha' commenced on January 16 from the Saryu river and will conclude on Monday afternoon in the 'abhijeet muhurta,' according to the temple's trust.

The long-awaited consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in the temple town of Ayodhya is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm, the ceremony is anticipated to conclude by 1 pm, followed by Prime Minister Modi's address to the gathering.

Additionally, PM Modi will visit Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been restored.

The central government declared a half-day off on January 22, and several states followed suit, as millions are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms. Temples across the country have also announced special festivities in celebration of the occasion.

Mukesh Ambani Ram temple Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Ram Temple inauguration
