Lex Fridman fasted 45 hours for PM Modi's interview; took insights from him

Lex Fridman, computer scientist and podcaster revealed that he fasted for 45 hours, consuming only water, in honour of his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"So, I should also say I'm fasting right now. It's been almost two days, 45 hours, so just water, no food in honour of this conversation, just to get in the right mindset, get into the spiritual level. I have read that you often fast for many days," Fridman said, asking PM Modi to share his experience of fasting.

PM Modi also shared his perspective on fasting, emphasizing its benefits in sharpening the senses, enhancing mental clarity, and instilling discipline. He explained that fasting is a scientific process rather than merely skipping meals and is deeply connected to traditional and Ayurvedic practices.

"First of all, I'm truly pleasantly surprised and honoured that you're fasting, all the more because it feels like you're fasting as a tribute of respect for me. So, I express my deepest gratitude to you for doing this. In India, our religious traditions are actually a way of life. Our Supreme Court once gave a brilliant interpretation of Hinduism. They have stated that Hinduism is not about rituals or methods of worship, but rather it's a way of living, a philosophy that guides life itself. And in our scriptures, there is deep discussion on elevating the body, mind, intellect, soul, and humanity. They outline various paths, traditions, and systems to achieve this, and fasting is one of them, but fasting alone is not everything. In India, whether you see it culturally or philosophically, sometimes I see that fasting is a way to cultivate discipline, " PM Modi said.

PM Modi stated that fasting is a direct bearing on the thinking process and sharpens one's perspective and termed it as a scientific process.

"It is a powerful tool to bring both the inner and outer self into balance. It shapes life in profound ways when you fast. You may have noticed, as you said, you've been fasting on water for two days. Every single one of your senses, especially smell, touch and taste, becomes highly sensitive. You may even notice the subtle aroma of water itself, something you probably never noticed before when drinking it. If someone walks past you carrying tea, you will catch its aroma just like you would with coffee. A small flower you've seen before, you will see it again today, but now you can perceive its details more vividly. Your senses become extra sharp, highly aware, and fully tuned in, and their capability to observe and to respond multiplies, and grows sharper. I have personally often experienced this," the Prime Minister said.

"Another thing I've experienced is that fasting can greatly accelerate the thinking process, and can give a fresh perspective. You start thinking outside the box. I don't know if everyone experiences this, but I certainly do. Most people assume that fasting simply means giving up food or not eating, but that is just the physical aspect of fasting. If someone is forced to go without food due to hardship with an empty stomach, can we call that fasting? Fasting is actually a scientific process. Whenever I fast for an extended period, I prepare my body in advance. For five to seven days before the fast, I follow various Ayurvedic practices and yoga practices, along with other traditional cleansing methods to internally reset my system," PM Modi added.

PM Modi mentioned that he hydrates well before fasting to aid in body detoxification. He also noted that rather than feeling sluggish, fasting makes him more energetic and allows him to work even harder.

"Before actually beginning the fast. I make sure to drink a lot of water, as much as possible. So, you could say that this detoxification process helps prepare my body in the best possible way. And once I begin fasting, for me, it's an act of devotion. For me, fasting is a form of self-discipline. For me personally, even while I go about doing my daily activities during a fast, my mind remains deeply introspective and focused inward, and that experience is profoundly transformative for me. My practice of fasting did not come from reading books, listening to sermons, or following a tradition just because my family happened to have observed it. It came from my own personal experience," PM Modi added.

