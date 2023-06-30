UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on Atiq Ahmed's seized land

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated housing units in Prayagraj, which were constructed on the land confiscated from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in April this year.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the flats for the poor, built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj.



He will handover the flats shortly.

Before the inauguration, the buildings were adorned with decorations and strict security measures were put in place for the event. A board with the inscription “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana” could be seen at the entrance of the flats.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath initiated this housing project by laying the foundation stone on a 1731-square-meter plot of land in the Lukerganj area of Prayagraj on December 26, 2021.

Under the PMAY, the District Urban Development Authorities (DUDA) undertook this project, resulting in the construction of 76 flats divided into two blocks, as confirmed by officials.

The construction took place on the confiscated land, which was previously owned by Atiq Ahmed, who faced charges related to the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and the subsequent killing of a key witness, Umesh Pal, in February of the same year.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were fatally shot by individuals posing as journalists on the night of April 15 while they were being transported for a medical examination in Prayagraj.