UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on Atiq Ahmed's seized land

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the flats for the poor, built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj.
He will handover the flats shortly. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2023
As part of his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the flats before handing them over to the beneficiariesBS Web Team New Delhi
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the flats for the poor, built on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj.
He will handover the flats shortly. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2023
First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 4:56 PM IST