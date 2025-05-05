Monday, May 05, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Commission for Women to be revived soon, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Commission for Women to be revived soon, says CM Rekha Gupta

Addressing the gathering at Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai, CM Gupta said that women in distress look to the government for support, and currently, nearly 1,500 such cases are pending

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta also reiterated that support for working women, including setting up 500 crche facilities and disbursing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for eligible women, will be provided, and the government is working toward it. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been inactive for some time, will be revived soon.

Addressing the gathering at Rashtriya Mahila Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai, CM Gupta said that women in distress look to the government for support, and currently, nearly 1,500 such cases are pending.

"That's why the Delhi Commission for Women...will be reactivated and will begin functioning again," Gupta said. 

At the event, organised by the National Women Commission, she also shared a recent complaint received during the public hearing at her residence, where a parent reported that some boys had been harassing their daughters despite a formal complaint being lodged.

 

"Such people will keep making mistakes, but it is our responsibility to take action against them," she said.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests 'absconding' ex-Haryana Cong MLA Dharam Chhoker from Delhi hotel

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Ayushman Bharat sees 28K registrations for elderly in a week: Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM calls rain a wake-up call, blames AAP's 'development backlog'

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi-NCR rain: 4 dead, over 100 flights delayed, IMD warns of more storms

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi starts 20-day cleanliness drive, bans plastic in markets, temples

To enhance women's safety, CM Gupta said 50,000 CCTV cameras will be installed at identified dark spots across the city.

She explained that dark spots are not just areas with poor lighting but also those with weak network connectivity.

Gupta also reiterated that support for working women, including setting up 500 crche facilities and disbursing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for eligible women, will be provided, and the government is working toward it. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Photo: Shutterstock.com

3-yr-old terminally ill girl made to 'fast unto death' by parents in Indore

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash row: SC panel submits report to CJI on charges against Justice Varma

Supreme Court

Bench led by next CJI BR Gavai to hear pleas against Waqf Act: SC

The flag will be hoisted at Red Fort on the morning of Independence Day

SC trashes plea by woman who asks top court to give her Red Fort back

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt to take up road projects worth ₹2 trn in T'gana over 3-4 yrs: Gadkari

Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon