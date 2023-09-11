Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20

Make global family a reality: PM Narendra Modi's G20 Summit signoff
After the two most important announcements on Saturday — the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 club and a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration — the concluding day of the Leaders’ Summit was meant for a few bilaterals and a trip to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. On a rainy Sunday morning, the last session of the Summit didn’t have a full house at Bharat Mandapam — the scene of action for the Summit in the capital. US President Joe Biden left for his next stop —Vietnam — soon after his Rajghat outing. At the end of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Summit closed, and proposed a virtual G20 session in November before the presidency officially goes to Brazil. Read more
Reliance Industries pushes battery unit timeline by 2 years to 2026
Timelines for Mukesh Ambani promoted Reliance Industries (RIL)’s giga-scale battery factory, is now set for 2026, two years later than the earlier shared timeline of 2024, information shared by the billionaire in his recent speech suggests. This would be one of the rare instances, where the company has changed a stated timeline or target for any business outcomes. RIL did not confirm or respond to email queries related to the delay. However, industry executives speculate that supply-chain constraints could be a contributing factor. Read more
Need clear chain of command to handle safety, DGCA tells Air India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India (A-I) to establish a clear chain of command to tackle matters related to safety, officials told Business Standard. The regulator issued this direction after the airline violated safety standards twice in the last couple of months. Currently, there is some “confusion” within the airline about who is handling safety matters, with Rajeev Gupta as “chief of flight safety” and Henry Donohoe as “head of safety, security, and quality,” according to DGCA officials. Read more
Jawan cements comeback king Shah Rukh Khan's new avatar brands can't ignore
Jawan has shown that Pathaan was not a flash in the pan for comeback king Shah Rukh Khan. Experts believe the actor is back with a bang in a new avatar that effectively puts to rest all speculations about a fading bankability earlier. Khan’s second film this year, Jawan, has set the cash register ringing again after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. Jawan has already got one up on Pathaan, with Rs 129 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore domestic opening day collections on Thursday. Jawan has registered the biggest opening numbers for a Bollywood film, overtaking Pathaan which had raked in Rs 57 crore in India. Read more
With rains at unprecedented low in August, kiranas keep stocks low
With the rains at unprecedented low in August, kiranas are thinking twice before stocking up on goods. “With August 2023 rain shortfall at almost a 100-year low, we are seeing kiranas stocking up very carefully,” Akshay D’Souza, chief of growth and insights at Bizom, told Business Standard. He added, “As we look ahead, it does seem that the impact of rains in September will be critical to the sowing season. This could impact sentiment, sales and consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), especially in rural areas.” Read more