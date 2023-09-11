Top headlines: RIL pushes battery unit timeline to 2026, PM signs off G20

Make global family a reality: PM Narendra Modi's G20 Summit signoff

After the two most important announcements on Saturday — the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 club and a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration — the concluding day of the Leaders’ Summit was meant for a few bilaterals and a trip to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. On a rainy Sunday morning, the last session of the Summit didn’t have a full house at Bharat Mandapam — the scene of action for the Summit in the capital. US President Joe Biden left for his next stop —Vietnam — soon after his Rajghat outing. At the end of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Summit closed, and proposed a virtual G20 session in November before the presidency officially goes to Brazil.