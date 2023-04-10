Home / India News / Lightning bolts, drowning claim 14 lives in 48 hours in Maharashtra

Lightning bolts, drowning claim 14 lives in 48 hours in Maharashtra

Additionally, scores of animals have also been killed or hit in these lightning strikes as the sporadic inclement weather wreaks disasters in different regions of the state since the past few weeks

Mumbai
Lightning bolts, drowning claim 14 lives in 48 hours in Maharashtra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As unseasonal rains and hailstorms lashed different parts of Maharashtra, at least 13 persons were killed in lightning-related incidents and one due to drowning, across the state in the past 48 hours, officials said here on Monday.

In the worst single tragedy, seven persons were killed in Akola's Parasgaon village late on Sunday where a lightning bolt felled a 150-year-old neem tree on a tin shed at the Babuji Maharaj Sansthan ashram.

At least four dozen devotees participating in the prayer ceremonies were trapped underneath but most were rescued and the bodies of four deceased were recovered early Monday, and three died later during treatment in hospital.

Another 10 were rushed to nearby hospitals and admitted for varying injuries, including two described as "serious".

Besides, Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani and Pune have reported one death each, mainly farmers working in the fields, owing to lightning hits.

Meanwhile, one person drowned in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that lashed Nashik on Sunday, said the officials.

Additionally, scores of animals have also been killed or hit in these lightning strikes as the sporadic inclement weather wreaks disasters in different regions of the state since the past few weeks.

Many districts have suffered massive agriculture damage due to hailstorms, playing havoc with standing crops, especially of mangoes and other fruits and vegetables.

--IANS

qn/ksk/

 

Topics :Lightning strikeMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Also Read

Dark clouds, gloomy weather in Delhi; thunderstorms with hail predicted

Death toll climbs to 40 as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out

Avalanches, flash flood destroy 20 houses in northern Afghanistan

Heavy snow in northern Japan, other regions kills 17, over 90 injured

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 people, destroy buildings overnight

Housing inventory overhang lowest in 5 years on the back of robust sales

India logs 5,880 Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 35,199

Air India returns to deboard unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to soar to 35 degrees Celsius

Rahul to take his first trip to Wayanad tomorrow after LS disqualification

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story