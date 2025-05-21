Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 27 killed in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region in 2025 so far

27 killed in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region in 2025 so far

The region has received 116 per cent rainfall in May, stated a report prepared by the divisional commissioner's office

Rain, Mumbai Rains

All eight districts recorded unseasonal rain until May 20. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 27 people have died in unseasonal rain-related incidents in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra to date this year, while crops on 4,000 hectares were affected in 597 villages, as per official data.

The region has received 116 per cent rainfall in May, stated a report prepared by the divisional commissioner's office on Tuesday.

It said all eight districts recorded unseasonal rain until May 20, resulting in the death of 27 people due to lightning strikes, flood, and other rain-related incidents. 

391 animals owned by farmers have also died during this period.

 

Crops over 4218.54 hectares of land in 597 villages were affected by rain, with Jalna recording the highest damage over 1925.76 hectares, the reporter added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani, Nita Ambani

Ambani couple, Premji, Kamath among Time's most influential philanthropists

PremiumFSSAI

Responsibility on food firms to pack micronutrients, says FSSAI chief

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi cabinet clears sanitation, dust plan to cut road pollution: CM

Oil field

Highlights: Key infra sectors' growth slows to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

Justice DV Ramana

'Transfer meant to harass me': MP HC Justice DV Ramana in farewell speech

Topics : Rainfall Marathwada heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon