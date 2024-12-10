Amazon to enter quick commerce race with 15-min delivery trial in Bengaluru

Amazon India is set to introduce a 15-minute delivery service in Bengaluru later this month, marking its entry into the rapidly expanding quick commerce market, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report quoted Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s senior Vice-President for India and emerging markets, as saying that the company has noticed that urban customers increasingly demand quicker delivery of everyday essentials. "Starting December, we’ll roll out this 15-minute delivery service in Bengaluru," he added.

This initiative marks Amazon's first venture into offering a 15-minute delivery service globally. Although the name of the service remains undisclosed, Agarwal said the initial rollout in Bengaluru will include 1,000-2,000 products, with plans to expand to other cities in the future, the report said.

The US-based company has become the sixth significant player to enter India's fast-growing quick commerce sector, which is generating over $6 billion in annual revenue. The market is primarily active in around 24 cities, with leading players like Zomato's BlinkIt, Swiggy, and Nexus-supported Zepto holding the largest shares.

India's quick commerce market is witnessing significant growth, with projections by Morgan Stanley estimating it will reach $42 billion by 2030, the report said.

Myntra launches 'M-Now' for 30-minute delivery

Myntra, a prominent player in India's fashion e-commerce sector, recently introduced a pilot programme for its quick commerce initiative in Bengaluru.

The new service, named "M-Now," aims to deliver fashion and lifestyle products within 30 minutes. With a catalogue of 10,000 styles across categories such as fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, the service features offerings from popular brands like Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, and Bobbi Brown, TechCrunch reported.

Owned by Flipkart, Myntra serves approximately 70 million customers each month. The company has announced plans to expand the service to over 100,000 styles in the next three to four months. Initially launched in Bengaluru, M-Now is set to roll out in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, in the coming months.