'Won't get in the middle': US on 'India's hand in killings' claims by Pak

The United States (US), in response to allegations made by Pakistan accusing the Indian government of orchestrating the assassination of several individuals across the border, has stated its position of non-interference in the matter. However, the US has also emphasised the importance of both sides refraining from actions that could escalate tensions.

This response was issued by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller following inquiries regarding Washington's stance on a report by The Guardian. The report, based on assertions from Pakistani officials, alleges that India targeted individuals linked to terrorism and extremism within Pakistan's territory.

"So, we have been following the media reports about this issue. We don't have any comment on the underlying allegations, but of course, we're not going to get in the middle of this situation," Miller said.

"We encourage both sides to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue," he added.

The report, earlier this month, quoted intelligence operatives in India and Pakistan to claim that India's move was part of a broader strategy to eliminate terrorists residing on foreign soil.

The report was corroborated by recent claims from Canada, accusing the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Later, in response to the report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refuted all allegations, dismissing them as "false and malicious anti-India propaganda."