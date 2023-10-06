Home / India News / LIVE: 7 killed, 46 injured in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Goregaon
LiveNew Update

LIVE: 7 killed, 46 injured in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Goregaon

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Till now, out of a total of 46 people injured in the Goregaon fire, 7 of them have lost their lives and 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital, said Mumbai Police.

8:29 AM

US court allows Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

9:29 AM

Delhi L-G orders CBI inquiry into teachers' appointment using forged docs

After terminating seven teachers of Delhi Government aided school over forged documents, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

"LG agreed with the proposal of the Director of Vigilance (DoV), which found a prima facie collusion between the officials of the Directorate of Education and the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA), where 51 candidates were appointed on various posts in the year 2022," LG office said.

After complaints that were looked into, irregularities were found and accordingly, the DoV placed the matter before the Chief Secretary, Delhi, who directed to carry out the physical verification of the experience certificates issued by the respective schools.

9:27 AM

Unjust, unfair: Taliban on Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has condemned Pakistan's caretaker government's latest decision to expel Afghan refugees by October 31, calling it an "unjust" decision, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Mujahid while speaking at the 14th graduation ceremony of the police academy in Kabul, said that the decision will harm bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

The Taliban's acting minister urged the Pakistani people and clerics to stop such "violent" actions against Afghan refugees in the country.

8:55 AM

Pakistan bans export of 212 items to Afghanistan after imposing import fees

Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce has banned the export of 212 items to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The country has put a ban on the export of 17 types of clothes, all types of vehicle tires, tea leaves, cosmetics and dozens of toiletries.

Similarly, nuts, dry and fresh fruits, home appliances including fridges, refrigerators, air conditioners, juicers, and mixer blenders have also been banned from being taken to Afghanistan.

8:34 AM

'Farmers' interests to be protected: Karnataka CM 's advice to central team

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held talks with the members of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) and asked them to take suitable measures in the interest of farmers amid the drought-like situation in the state.

Explaining the drought situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-prone as per the central guidelines. Another 32 taluks fulfill the prescribed criteria.

Farmers are suffering due to delays in southwest monsoon and lack of rain in the state. 90 percent of the crop has been sown, of which over 42 lakh hectares have suffered crop damage. Farmers' fields are green but there is no yield.

8:34 AM

Efforts made to take country towards dictatorship: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government accusing it of transforming the country to a dictatorial form of government.

"They are suppressing the opposition so that no opposition is left. They want to eliminate all the opposition and send them to jail. Efforts are being made to take the country towards dictatorship," Baghel said speaking to reporters in Raipur while reacting to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's arrest on Wednesday.

8:33 AM

Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

The United States will continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India, the Pentagon said on Friday.

We very much appreciate our relationship with India on a defence level. We continue to foster a stronger defence partnership with India and that is something that I think you'll continue to see us do going forward, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told reporters at a news conference here.

In 1997, defence trade between India and the US was almost negligible, today it stands above USD 20 billion.

8:33 AM

Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu govt offers compensation to farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday ordered compensation of Rs 13,500 per hectare to delta farmers who were suffering from Kuruvai (rice) cultivation due to insufficient Cauvery water from Karnataka, a statement from CMO said.

Kuruvai cultivation refers to the seasonal cultivation of paddy (rice) during the Kuruvai season in Tamil Nadu.

The official press further informed that CM opened the shutter from the Metro dam for Kuruvai cultivation in the delta zone on June 12 this year.

8:29 AM

Citi India sees $22 billion in equity capital deals in 2023, says CEO

Citi India expects to see equity capital market deals worth $20-22.5 billion in 2023, amid strong local markets and a stable economy, the Wall Street bank's India chief executive said in an interview with Reuters.

Last year, $19.4 billion was raised on India's equity capital markets, according to data from LSEG.

"Initial public offerings have come back and you have seen a flurry of block deal activity given where markets are. Now we are starting to see institutional share sales as well," said Ashu Khullar.

8:29 AM

US court allows Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

A federal court has allowed Tahawwur Rana more time to file his motion against extradition to India where he is facing a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

In August, Rana had appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a US District Court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus.

On Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court agreed to his request for more time to file his motion, which was initially set for October 10.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

