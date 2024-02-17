LIVE: Bihar govt to review dept held by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The Bihar government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous JDU-RJD government. An official statement in the matter said that orders have been given by the Bihar government to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the 2024 Annual Government and Institutional Business Meet of the Federal Bank. At the event the minister asserted that under the Jan Dhan scheme around 450 mn bank accounts have been opened. Addressing an audience of the officials and employees of the bank, the Minister at the very outset, congratulated Federal Bank for an all-time high share price.
The US government under President Joe Biden is in talks to confer more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be the largest award yet under a plan to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to US soil. Intel’s award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. They stressed that negotiations are underway. The support is seen as the US govt's push towards getting control of the crucial semiconductor supply chain.
Zelenskyy signs security pact with France after similar deal with Germany
Ukraine's military chief said early Saturday that he's withdrawing troops from the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, where outnumbered defenders battled a Russian assault for four months.
9:03 AM
Intel in talks with Biden admin for grant of $10 bn in subsidies
The US government under President Joe Biden is in talks to confer more than $10 billion in subsidies to Intel Corp., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be the largest award yet under a plan to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to US soil. Intel’s award package will likely include both loans and direct grants, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. They stressed that negotiations are underway. The support is seen as the US govt's push towards getting control of the crucial semiconductor supply chain.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the 2024 Annual Government and Institutional Business Meet of the Federal Bank. At the event the minister asserted that under the Jan Dhan scheme around 450 mn bank accounts have been opened. Addressing an audience of the officials and employees of the bank, the Minister at the very outset, congratulated Federal Bank for an all-time high share price.
8:31 AM
Bihar govt to launch probe into departments held by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
The Bihar government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous JDU-RJD government. An official statement in the matter said that orders have been given by the Bihar government to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government.