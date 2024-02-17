LIVE: Bihar govt to review dept held by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the 2024 Annual Government and Institutional Business Meet of the Federal Bank. At the event the minister asserted that under the Jan Dhan scheme around 450 mn bank accounts have been opened. Addressing an audience of the officials and employees of the bank, the Minister at the very outset, congratulated Federal Bank for an all-time high share price.

The Bihar government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous JDU-RJD government. An official statement in the matter said that orders have been given by the Bihar government to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government.