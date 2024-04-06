LIVE: Congress holds CEC meet with focus on Delhi; next list of candidates soon

JSW Energy Limited has raised Rs 5,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), PTI reported. The money has been raised to accelerate the company's growth plans. In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has successfully completed its Rs 5,000-crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Some of the largest global asset managers, such as GQG, Blackrock, Nomura, Wellington, UBS and ADIA, participated in the QIP issue, the company said.



Senior leaders of the Congress party met on Friday to discuss the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates for the three seats it is contesting in Delhi. News reports suggest that the party will announce its candidates for Delhi soon. Notably, the Congress has formed an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and fielding candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The meeting was presided over by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge with former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and P L Punia in attendance.