LIVE: INDIA alliance, AAP leaders to hold press meet over Kejriwal's arrest

Leaders of INDIA alliance, including that of Aam Aadmi Party, to hold a press conference today in Delhi over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, ANI reported. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena started her press briefing by communicating Delhi CM Kejriwal's directions regarding water supply in Delhi. Even though he is in ED custody, CM Kejriwal is working and keeping a close eye on Delhi's well being, Atishi said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the government. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A Delhi court on friday sent the AAP national convenor to ED's custody till March 28. Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena is likely to hold a press conference today where she will share the details of CM Kejriwal's order.

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs), PTI reported.

However, West Bengal police denied these claims, describing them as "false and misleading."

Adhikari is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly. He cited a press note from the Election Commission dated March 21, 2024, directing state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as SP/SSP and submit a compliance report.

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to launch city-wide protests in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures. The development comes after the AAP decided to organise a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.