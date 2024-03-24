Home / India News / LIVE: INDIA alliance, AAP leaders to hold press meet over Kejriwal's arrest
LiveNew Update

LIVE: INDIA alliance, AAP leaders to hold press meet over Kejriwal's arrest

From AAP's plans to launch protests across the capital to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari complaining to EC against TMC, catch all the latest updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from an event in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Leaders of INDIA alliance, including that of Aam Aadmi Party, to hold a press conference today in Delhi over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, ANI reported. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena started her press briefing by communicating Delhi CM Kejriwal's directions regarding water supply in Delhi. Even though he is in ED custody, CM Kejriwal is working and keeping a close eye on Delhi's well being, Atishi said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the government. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A Delhi court on friday sent the AAP national convenor to ED's custody till March 28. Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena is likely to hold a press conference today where she will share the details of CM Kejriwal's order.
As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to launch city-wide protests in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures. The development comes after the AAP decided to organise a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. 
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs), PTI reported.
However, West Bengal police denied these claims, describing them as "false and misleading."
Adhikari is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly. He cited a press note from the Election Commission dated March 21, 2024, directing state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as SP/SSP and submit a compliance report.  

11:27 AM

AAP leaders to hold first major meeting after CM Kejriwal's arrest

Aam Admi Party will start the first major meeting after the arrest of the party’s National convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at 11:30 am. Party's Organisational General Secretary Sandeep Pathak is set to chair the meeting with all the party leaders, MLAs, councillors and office bearers in which, the future strategy of the party will be discussed.

11:19 AM

Every penny due to K'taka is given by central government on time: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "... Every penny by the Central government that is due to Karnataka is given and given on time to the state government... Tax devolution has increased from 2014 to 2024 by 258 per cent which is 3.5 times more compared to the 10 years of the UPA. Grants to the states have increased by 273 per cent, which is 3.7 times what was given by the UPA government... Between 2004-2014, the money given per year to Karnataka was Rs 81,795 crores in the form of tax devolution. Between 2014-2024, tax devolution paid to the state is nearly Rs 2.93 trillion...", ANI reported

11:09 AM

Rajnath Singh reaches Leh to celebrate Holi with soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to celebrate Holi with Armed Forces Personnel here, ANI reported.

11:01 AM

one killed, four injured as slab of under-construction building collapses in MP

A worker was killed and four others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, police said on Sunday.

10:48 AM

INDIA alliance, AAP leaders to hold press conference today in Delhi over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Leaders of INDIA alliance, including that of Aam Aadmi Party, to hold a press conference today in Delhi over the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, ANI reported.

10:36 AM

Global cues, FII activity to guide stock markets next week, say Analysts

Analysts prefict that the stock markets would be driven by global trends and foreign investors' trading activity next week, analysts said adding that key equity indices may face volatile trends amid the monthly derivatives expiry on Thursday.

10:21 AM

Delhi minister Atishi reads out CM Kejriwal's order sent from ED custody

Delhi Water Minister Atishi addressed a press conference and read out the order sent by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the Water Department.
 
She said, "Even in such a situation, he is not thinking about himself, but the people of Delhi and their problems..."

10:08 AM

Rajnath Singh's plan to visit Siachen changed due to adverse weather, will celebrate Holi in Leh with soldiers

10:03 AM

Foreign tourists flock in Pushkar to become part of Holi celebrations

Ahead of Holi celebrations in India, foreign tourists from all over the world are reaching Pushkar to witness the famous 'Pushkar ki Holi'.

9:59 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Siachen to celebrate Holi with soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has left for Siachen from Delhi. The minister will celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there, ANI reported.

9:56 AM

LS elections: Congress, AAP come together to put up tough fight in Gujarat

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have come together in Gujarat and is hoping to challenge the electoral hegemony of the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP, on the other hand, has said that it is confident the opposition alliance will not affect its prospects.
 

9:32 AM

AAP leader, Delhi minister Atishi Marlena to hold press conference at 10am

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi Marlena is likely to hold a press conference at 10am today.

9:13 AM

Arvind Kejriwal's journey can be defined as 'ek safar - swaraj se sharab tak': BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Speaking on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said if one were to give a title to CM Kejriwal's story, then it would be 'ek safar - swaraj se sharab tak'. A journey which talked about 'swaraj' at its start, but it has culminated on 'sharab', Tiwari said.

8:59 AM

Kejriwal 'invited' ED arrest by not responding to its notices: Himanta

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed Arvind Kejriwal for his arrest. He emphasised that when a person disregards nine summonses from the ED, it indicates a deliberate invitation for arrest.

8:42 AM

PM Modi has surpassed Nehru, Vajpayee with his work, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

PM Modi has surpassed Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and Vajpayee with his work, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

8:37 AM

AAP supporters stage a protest at ITO against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED, security tightened

8:33 AM

CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first Delhi govt order from ED custody

CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued the first order related to the Delhi Government, while being in ED's custody. Through a note, he issued an order for the Water Department. Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena is likely to hold a press conference today.
 

8:29 AM

Prez Biden, Donald Trump win Louisiana primary having already clinched nominations

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills after US Congress passed the long overdue legislation just hours earlier. The decision ended the threat of a partial government shutdown. President Joe Biden signed the legislation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend, the White House said.
 

8:26 AM

Non-IPS officers in Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers: Suvendu Adhikari to EC

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs), PTI reported. However, West Bengal police denied these claims, describing them as "false and misleading."

8:23 AM

Delhi Police ramps up security arrangement ahead of AAP's protest

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to launch city-wide protests in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures. The development comes after the AAP decided to organise a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.
First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News