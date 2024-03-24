LIVE: Delhi Police ramps up security arrangement ahead of AAP's protest
From AAP's plans to launch protests across the capital to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari complaining to EC against TMC, catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to launch city-wide protests in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures. The development comes after the AAP decided to organise a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs), PTI reported.
However, West Bengal police denied these claims, describing them as "false and misleading."
Adhikari is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly. He cited a press note from the Election Commission dated March 21, 2024, directing state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as SP/SSP and submit a compliance report.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills after US Congress passed the long overdue legislation just hours earlier. The decision ended the threat of a partial government shutdown.
President Joe Biden signed the legislation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend, the White House said.
8:59 AM
Kejriwal 'invited' ED arrest by not responding to its notices: Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma blamed Arvind Kejriwal for his arrest. He emphasised that when a person disregards nine summonses from the ED, it indicates a deliberate invitation for arrest.
8:42 AM
PM Modi has surpassed Nehru, Vajpayee with his work, says Jitan Ram Manjhi
PM Modi has surpassed Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and Vajpayee with his work, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said.
8:37 AM
AAP supporters stage a protest at ITO against Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED, security tightened
8:33 AM
CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first Delhi govt order from ED custody
CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued the first order related to the Delhi Government, while being in ED's custody. Through a note, he issued an order for the Water Department. Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena is likely to hold a press conference today.
8:29 AM
Prez Biden, Donald Trump win Louisiana primary having already clinched nominations
US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills after US Congress passed the long overdue legislation just hours earlier. The decision ended the threat of a partial government shutdown. President Joe Biden signed the legislation at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend, the White House said.
8:26 AM
Non-IPS officers in Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers: Suvendu Adhikari to EC
Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs), PTI reported. However, West Bengal police denied these claims, describing them as "false and misleading."
8:23 AM
Delhi Police ramps up security arrangement ahead of AAP's protest
As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to launch city-wide protests in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures. The development comes after the AAP decided to organise a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Suvendu Adhikari Election Commission of India Joe Biden AAP government AAP Aam Aadmi Party BJP Election Commission Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha MPs Delhi Police US presidential elections Donald Trump
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 8:23 AM IST