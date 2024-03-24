LIVE: Delhi Police ramps up security arrangement ahead of AAP's protest

Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs), PTI reported.

However, West Bengal police denied these claims, describing them as "false and misleading."





Adhikari is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly. He cited a press note from the Election Commission dated March 21, 2024, directing state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as SP/SSP and submit a compliance report.

