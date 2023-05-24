Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. He said, this is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode.
PM Modi further invited Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year.,
The Australian PM announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru which will help connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem.
President Murmu to embark on three-day Jharkhand visit from today
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday. During her tour, President Murmu will visit Ranchi and Kunti districts of Jharkhand. According to President's Secretariat, the President will inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court at Ranchi on Wednesday.
7:56 AM May 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australia's Governor-General David Hurley in Sydney
7:55 AM May 23
PM Modi discusses issue of attack on temples in Australia, separatist activities with Albanese
7:52 AM May 23
US Congressmen write to Speaker to invite PM Modi for delivering joint address to Congress