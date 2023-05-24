Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temple in Australia with Albanese

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. He said, this is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode. 
Key Event

7:56 AM May 23

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Wednesday. During her tour, President Murmu will visit Ranchi and Kunti districts of Jharkhand. According to President's Secretariat, the President will inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court at Ranchi on Wednesday.

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

