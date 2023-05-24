Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. He said, this is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode.

The Australian PM announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru which will help connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem.

PM Modi further invited Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year.,