Business Standard
Home / India News / Co-develop, co-design & co-produce in India for world: PM to US tech CEOs

Co-develop, co-design & co-produce in India for world: PM to US tech CEOs

PM Modi focuses on India's semiconductor, biotech, AI push

Modi, PM Modi, Tech CEOs

The CEOs participated in a deep dive with the Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level. Photo: X@NarendraModi

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked 15 top tech CEOs from across key sectors to “co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. 

On the second day of his 3-day US tour, PM Modi on Monday met with CEOs of US-based technology-oriented corporations and multinationals in New York, the MEA said. He asked them to take advantage of India’s growth story for collaboration and innovation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While technology giants like Google and IBM were present in the room, the list of CEOs had a relatively large number of executives from the semiconductor manufacturing and biotechnology industries.
 

“The CEOs participated in a deep dive with the Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people around the world including in India,” the MEA said.

The CEOs expressed their strong interest in investing and collaborating with India. India’s growing prominence as a global technology hub, driven by its innovation-friendly policies and flourishing market opportunities, got much appreciation from the tech-leaders. 

They also agreed that investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies in India.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Watching, downloading child pornography are offences under Pocso Act and IT law, says SC

Modi, PM Modi, Tech CEOs

PM Modi urges global tech CEOs to be part of India's growth story

Eric Garcetti

Another example of shared commitment to preserve heritage: Garcetti

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

In major reshuffle, Rajasthan govt transfers 58 IPS, 20 IAS officers

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM orders inquiry into Army officer's torture, assault on fiancee


The PM noted that technology collaboration and efforts such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) lie at the core of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He stressed that in his third term, India will make every effort to become the third largest economy in the world. 

He also assured the business leaders of India’s deep commitment to protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech-innovation.

The PM highlighted the economic transformation happening in India, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing, semiconductors, biotech and green development. He stated the government was committed to making India a global hub of semiconductor manufacturing. He also dwelt on India’s BIO E3 policy to develop India into a biotech powerhouse. 

On Artificial Intelligence, he noted that India’s policy is to promote AI for All, underpinned by its ethical and responsible use. Nvidia, a dominant supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software was present at the meeting.

The meeting was arranged through the efforts of the MIT School of Engineering.

List of CEOs who met the Prime Minister :
Semiconductors 
AMD : Lisa Su, CEO
LAM Research : Tim Archer, CEO
Global Foundaries : Thomas Caulfield, CEO


Pharma & Biotech
Biogen Inc : Chris Viehbacher, CEO
Bristol Myers Squibb :Chris Boerner, CEO
Eli Lilly and Company : David A. Ricks, CEO
Moderna : Noubar Afeyan, Chairman

Tech
Google : Sundar Pichai , CEO
HP : Enrique Lores, CEO & President
IBM : Arvind Krishna, CEO
NVIDIA : Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO

Software
Adobe : Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President, and CEO

Professional services
Accenture : Julie Sweet, CEO

IT Infrastructure
Kyndryl : Martin Schroeter, CEO

Telecom
Verizon : Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO


Also Read

intel

Intel shares climb on report that Qualcomm made takeover approach

google, google logo

How Google allegedly monopolised ad technology market: All you need to know

google, google logo

Google antitrust trial: Documents say one thing, witnesses something else

data centre

China invests $6.1 billion in computing data center project, says official

Nvidia

Nations building their own AI models add to Nvidia's rising chip demand

Topics : global technology US India relations semiconductor industry semiconductor artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon