Co-develop, co-design & co-produce in India for world: PM to US tech CEOs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked 15 top tech CEOs from across key sectors to “co-develop, co-design, and co-produce in India for the world”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

On the second day of his 3-day US tour, PM Modi on Monday met with CEOs of US-based technology-oriented corporations and multinationals in New York, the MEA said. He asked them to take advantage of India's growth story for collaboration and innovation.

While technology giants like Google and IBM were present in the room, the list of CEOs had a relatively large number of executives from the semiconductor manufacturing and biotechnology industries.

“The CEOs participated in a deep dive with the Prime Minister on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people around the world including in India,” the MEA said.

The CEOs expressed their strong interest in investing and collaborating with India. India’s growing prominence as a global technology hub, driven by its innovation-friendly policies and flourishing market opportunities, got much appreciation from the tech-leaders.

They also agreed that investing in startups would be a synergistic opportunity to innovate and develop newer technologies in India.

The PM noted that technology collaboration and efforts such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) lie at the core of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. He stressed that in his third term, India will make every effort to become the third largest economy in the world.

He also assured the business leaders of India’s deep commitment to protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech-innovation.

The PM highlighted the economic transformation happening in India, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing, semiconductors, biotech and green development. He stated the government was committed to making India a global hub of semiconductor manufacturing. He also dwelt on India’s BIO E3 policy to develop India into a biotech powerhouse.

On Artificial Intelligence, he noted that India’s policy is to promote AI for All, underpinned by its ethical and responsible use. Nvidia, a dominant supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software was present at the meeting.

The meeting was arranged through the efforts of the MIT School of Engineering.



List of CEOs who met the Prime Minister :

Semiconductors AMD : Lisa Su, CEO LAM Research : Tim Archer, CEO Global Foundaries : Thomas Caulfield, CEO



Pharma & Biotech Biogen Inc : Chris Viehbacher, CEO Bristol Myers Squibb :Chris Boerner, CEO Eli Lilly and Company : David A. Ricks, CEO



Tech Google : Sundar Pichai , CEO HP : Enrique Lores, CEO & President IBM : Arvind Krishna, CEO NVIDIA : Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO

Software Adobe : Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President, and CEO Moderna : Noubar Afeyan, Chairman

Professional services

Accenture : Julie Sweet, CEO

IT Infrastructure

Kyndryl : Martin Schroeter, CEO

Telecom

Verizon : Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO