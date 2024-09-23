UP International trade show: Noida Police issues traffic advisory. Details

In preparation for the UP International Trade Show to be held from September 25-29, the Noida Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory for the Greater Noida area. Traffic restrictions in Noida will be in place for five days, from September 24. The trade show will be held at India Expo Mart from September 25 to 29, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar slated to officially inaugurate the event. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Commuters in the Noida region are advised to avoid any routes that are subject to road closures and restrictions. Alternative routes and detours will be established to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event days.

Road closures

1. Goods vehicles will be prohibited from using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and adjacent roads from 7.00 am to 11.00 pm.

2. Only essential goods vehicles will be allowed to travel on these routes. No-entry signs will be displayed where necessary. This includes vehicles carrying essential items like milk, fruits, vegetables, and medical supplies.

Alternative routes

Commuters can use the following alternative routes:



1. Vehicles coming from the Chilla border will be redirected to Chilla Red Light, where they can make a U-turn and access NH-9, NH-24, NH-91, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destinations.



2. Vehicles approaching from the DND border will be diverted at DND Toll Plaza, allowing them to U-turn and continue via NH-91 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

3. Vehicles from the Kalindi border will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91.

4. Vehicles traveling from the Jewar Toll on the Yamuna Expressway towards Delhi will be redirected to Aligarh via a U-turn ahead of the toll plaza.

5. Vehicles coming from Honda CL Chowk intending to head to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Sirsa Roundabout.

6. Vehicles originating from Surajpur Ghanta Chowk and Pari Chowk will also face diversions, with options to continue their journey through Tilpata and Sirsa Roundabouts toward the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

