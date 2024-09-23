LIVE news: India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security
BS Web Team New Delhi
India and the United States have agreed to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility for producing chips designed for applications in national security, advanced telecommunications, and sustainable energy sectors, according to the Indo-US joint fact-sheet. The leaders of both nations, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised this “watershed arrangement”, marking the first instance where the US military has consented to share highly valuable technology with India in such a partnership. The semiconductor facility, which will concentrate on developing advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics technologies, will receive support from the India Semiconductor Mission. Additionally, it will benefit from a strategic technology alliance involving Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force, according to the official statement.
India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, meeting the long-pending demand of the fast-growing Indian American community in these two large American cities.
While Boston is considered as the education and pharma capital of the US, Los Angeles, home to Hollywood, is hosting the next summer Olympics and current US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is the city's former mayor.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of an Army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancee at a police station here. The state government is committed to taking strict action against all persons or officials who are found guilty, the chief minister said. He issued the order for judicial inquiry after a discussion with his deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan and senior officers. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the judicial inquiry will be presided over by Justice Chittaranjan Das and the report will be filed within 60 days.
9:21 AM
PM Modi meets leaders including Nepal's Oli, Mahmoud Abbas in New York
Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the Palestinian people. PM Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.
9:15 AM
8:49 AM
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:03 AM IST