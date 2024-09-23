Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Not a western concept': SC stresses importance of sex education in India

'Not a western concept': SC stresses importance of sex education in India

The Supreme Court said that the perception that sex education is a western concept has resulted in opposition from several state govts, leading to bans on sex education in schools in certain states

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 4:23 PM IST
In a significant ruling on child pornography, the Supreme Court on Monday (September 23) noted that sex education is not a western concept incompatible with traditional Indian values. The perception that it is, the Court said, has resulted in opposition from several state governments, leading to bans on sex education in schools in certain states, reported LiveLaw.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala highlighted that such opposition impedes the rollout of comprehensive sexual health programs, leaving many adolescents uninformed. According to the Court, this lack of accurate information drives teenagers and young adults to seek knowledge online, where they often encounter unregulated and misleading content, potentially fostering unhealthy sexual behaviours.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

In its judgement, the Supreme Court held that merely storing "child sexual exploitation and abuse material" (child pornography) without deleting or reporting it signals an intent to transmit such material. Additionally, the Court ruled that watching such content, even without downloading it, constitutes "possession" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The judgement also advised Parliament to amend the POCSO Act to replace the term 'Child Pornography' with 'Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material' (CSEAM). In the interim, the Court urged the Union Government to issue an ordinance to implement this change.

Sex education grossly misunderstood: SC


The top court clarified that sex education is often misunderstood as solely covering the biological aspects of reproduction. In reality, it encompasses a wide range of subjects, including consent, healthy relationships, gender equality, and respect for diversity. The Court emphasised that these topics are vital for reducing sexual violence and promoting gender equity.

Despite the challenges, the Court pointed out successful sex education programs in India, such as the Udaan initiative in Jharkhand. This program, the Court noted, demonstrates the importance of community involvement, transparency, and government support in overcoming resistance to sex education and fostering a supportive environment.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: Cong will put pressure on Centre to restore statehood to J-K, says Rahul

Laapataa Ladies

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox patient discharged from Delhi's LNJP Hospital after 12 days: Report

Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

19-year-old Gujarati girl Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Heavy rainfall rainfall

Monsoon begins to retreat after delivering surplus rains, says IMD


Regarding misconceptions surrounding sex education, the Court observed that many in India, including parents and educators, view discussions about sex as "inappropriate, immoral, or embarrassing". This societal stigma, it said, leads to a reluctance to openly address sexual health, resulting in a significant knowledge gap among adolescents.

The bench also noted a prevalent concern that sex education promotes promiscuity and irresponsible behaviour among youth. Critics often argue that teaching sexual health and contraception will increase sexual activity among teenagers. However, the Court referenced research showing that comprehensive sex education actually delays the onset of sexual activity and encourages safer practices among those who are sexually active.

Need for age-appropriate sex education


On the importance of age-appropriate sex education, the Court stressed that such programs are critical in preventing harmful behaviours among youth, including the distribution and viewing of child sexual exploitative and abusive material (CSEAM). 

The Court added that research supports the idea that positive sex education reduces risky sexual behaviours, enhances knowledge, and fosters healthy decision-making. It also noted that comprehensive sex education helps delay sexual debut, decrease the number of sexual partners, and increase contraceptive use.

The Court referenced research from India, including a study of over 900 adolescents in Maharashtra, which found that those not exposed to scientific information on reproductive and sexual health were more likely to engage in sexual activity at an early age.

Furthermore, the Court observed that positive sex education fosters healthier attitudes towards sexuality and relationships, counteracting the distorted perceptions often linked to the consumption of child pornography. The Court also emphasised the role of such education in promoting empathy, respect, and an understanding of the legal consequences of engaging in exploitative behaviours, including the viewing and distribution of child pornography.

The top court highlighted the need to remove misconceptions surrounding sexual health and emphasised that promoting a comprehensive understanding of sex education is crucial for improving sexual health outcomes and reducing the incidence of sexual crimes in India, especially given the country's growing population.

Also Read

ISI DG Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik

Pakistan's ISI gets a new chief in Lt Gen Md Asim Malik: Who is he?

msme, economic growth

Indian SMBs focus on global expansion amidst tech, operational hurdles

GCC, Global capability center

Bengaluru holds 36% of GCCs, Hyderabad excels in high-tech at 45%: Report

EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

About 83% of Indian buyers will consider new energy vehicles by 2030: Study

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' makes the cut as India's Oscars 2025 entry

Topics : BS Web Reports Supreme Court Chief Justice of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon