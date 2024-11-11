LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath today as 51st chief justice of India
Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as 51st chief justice of India today, a day after incumbent Justice DY Chandrachud demitted office on attaining the age of 65. Justice Chandrachud had taken over as the CJI on November 8, 2022. Justice Khanna will have a six-month tenure as the CJI and will retire on May 13, 2025. As a Supreme Court judge, Justice Khanna was part of the Benches that dealt with several crucial cases, such as the electoral bonds, where the Bench termed it unconstitutional and the case pertaining to the repeal of Article 370. Vivek Ramaswamy, top Indian-American aide to President-elect Donald Trump, expressed his support for the mass deportation plan of illegal immigrants and said that the legal immigration system in the country is "broken". He said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay here and they need to go. Ramaswamy appeared on multiple Sunday talk shows, the first after the stunning win of Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential elections. He told ABC News that he is having some high impact discussions on his future role in the administration, Congress of the party.
An early Sunday shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama left one person dead and injured 16 others, 12 of them wounded by gunfire, authorities said. The victim of the shooting, an 18-year-old man, was not a university student, but some of those who were injured were. No arrests were immediately announced. Twelve people were wounded by gunfire, and four others sustained injuries not related to the gunshots, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a Sunday afternoon update.
Uttrakhand govt will make PM Modi's '9 requests' basis of development: CM Pushkar Dhami
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government will move forward by considering the prime minister's 'nine requests' as the basic mantra of development, he added, according to a statement issued here. In his video message on Saturday on the occasion of Uttarakhand entering its Silver Jubilee year, Prime Minister Modi had made five appeals to people of the state and four appeals to the tourists and pilgrims visiting the state.
News update: Rupee weakens to all-time low of 84.38 against US dollar
Delhi's AQI hits 347 as dense smog envelopes city
Delhi's air quality was listed in the "very poor" category, as the city was blanketed in dense smog and the air quality index (AQI) dropped to 347, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data at 7 am.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. . President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Justice Sanjiv Khanna at 10am.
