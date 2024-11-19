Business Standard
Home / Politics / 'I mustered courage to quit, but many cannot': Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot

'I mustered courage to quit, but many cannot': Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot

Gahlot's shock resignation followed just months before the Delhi Assembly elections. He joined the BJP a day later on Monday and cited internal challenges in the AAP as the reason behind his decision

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

New Delhi: Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot addresses the media after he joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. BJP General Scretary Dushyant Gautam is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Two days after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday that he mustered the courage to leave the party, adding that many others feel the same but lack the courage to act.
 
"It doesn't happen overnight. It takes time to understand a few things. I am repeating this again and again: we are connected to some values and principles. If we see some dilution in the same, I think I mustered courage to quit. There are several others like me who are unable to muster courage. I think they will continue,” said Gahlot, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.
 
Gahlot’s resignation came as a shock just months before the Assembly elections in Delhi. On his move, the BJP leader said it was not an easy decision and was driven by the party's “internal challenges.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s reaction to Kailash Gahlot’s resignation

In response, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal gave a brief statement: “He is free to go wherever he wants.” However, the party alleged that Gahlot’s move was driven by pressure from the BJP as he was facing investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
 
“Modi washing machine has become active before the Assembly elections in Delhi,” the AAP said in a post on X, referring to the Opposition’s charge that joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP helps people avoid investigations.
 
Gahlot firmly denied that his decision was influenced by any external pressure. Acknowledging that his residence was raided by the CBI in 2018, Gahlot stated: “There is no summon pending as of now. There is no inquiry pending as of now. So, what is this fear? Yesterday too, I said that I have never worked under fear or pressure...”

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

