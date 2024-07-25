LIVE: Himachal Pradesh HC issues notice after Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi challenged

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation. I there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now, Biden said in his Oval Office address to the nation.The much anticipated address to the nation came three days after he announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing his deputy Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.



The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association has called for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals on Thursday to protest non-fulfilment of doctors' demands. The state government has urged the body to consider the impact of the strike on patients. Four HCMS Association doctors, including its president Dr Rajesh Khyalia, started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the director general, Health Services, in Panchkula.

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi, was issued a notice by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday on a plea filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside her election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected. Justice Jyotsna Rewal asked Ranaut to file a reply by August 21. Ms Ranaut had won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against Singh's 4,62,267 votes.