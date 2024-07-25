UPSC to revamp exams with new tech, CCTV surveillance amid Puja Khedkar row

Amidst new revelations in the controversy surrounding Puja Khedkar, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is preparing to enhance its examination security measures by incorporating advanced technological solutions such as Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, facial recognition systems, and AI-driven closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance, several media outlets reported.

This overhaul, intended to maintain the integrity of UPSC exams, follows widespread allegations of cheating in the NEET examination for medical college admissions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The UPSC conducts 14 examinations annually, including the prestigious Civil Services Examination (CSE), along with various recruitment tests and interviews for induction to Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts within the Government of India. In 2023, over 1.01 million people applied for the CSE, with around 590,000 candidates appearing for the exam. The CSE serves to recommend candidates for esteemed services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Puja Khedkar and NEET case

In light of several lapses reported during the NEET 2024 , the UPSC issued a tender on 20 June, seeking bids from public sector undertakings (PSUs) to revamp its examination process. This move also follows a controversy involving trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is alleged to have forged documents to appear for the CSE 12 times, exceeding the allowed number of attempts. The UPSC has filed a criminal case against Khedkar.

“The Commission intends to make use of the latest digital technology to match and cross-check the biometric details of the candidates and to monitor various activities of the candidates during the examination to prevent cheating, fraud, unfair means and impersonation,” The Hindu reported, citing the tender document.

How are UPSC exams likely to change?

The UPSC will provide the data and images submitted by applicants during the online registration process to the service provider to prevent impersonation. This data will be used for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition systems to verify candidates on the exam day. Fingerprint scanners and facial recognition devices will be deployed at examination centres to ensure candidates' identities are accurately verified.

The Commission has proposed a real-time attendance monitoring system that includes GPS coordinates to confirm that enrolment occurs within the designated shift. The UPSC specifies that the QR code on the Admit Card, which includes the candidate's roll number, should be scanned to automatically retrieve the candidate's information from the Application Database. If the QR code cannot be scanned, the candidate's roll number must be entered manually from the Admit Card.

CCTV surveillance to be introduced

The UPSC plans to implement CCTV/video surveillance with recording and live broadcast capabilities to monitor the activities of candidates and exam personnel across various centres and venues nationwide. The service provider will be required to install an adequate number of CCTV colour cameras in every classroom, ensuring at least one camera for every 24 candidates. Cameras will also be placed at the entry and exit gates and in control rooms where sensitive pre- and post-examination materials are handled.

Additionally, the service provider must arrange for remote live viewing of the CCTV footage at the UPSC’s control room, ensuring real-time monitoring and enhancing overall security during the examinations.