LIVE: elhi reports 29 new Covid-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hrs

Delhi reports 29 new cases, 37 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active cases are 307 and the daily Positivity Rate 1.62 per cent.

With the Indian economy being a key contributor for Asian economic growth outperformance, the broad based recovery in demand runs counter to the weakness seen outside Asia, said Morgan Stanley in a report. According to Morgan Stanley, India is benefitting from a combination of cyclical and structural tailwinds and is expected to contribute 16 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) over 2023-24.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today via video conferencing. PM Modi also addressed these appointees. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country.



Congress Karnataka president DK Shivakumar, one of the frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister of the southern State on Tuesday made it clear that he would not resort to "backstabbing or blackmail" regardless of the party's decision. In an exclusive interview with ANI, DK Shivakumar said, "If the party wants they can give me the responsibility....... Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail."





