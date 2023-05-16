Home / India News / LIVE: elhi reports 29 new Covid-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hrs

LIVE: elhi reports 29 new Covid-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hrs

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: elhi reports 29 new Covid-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hrs

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Delhi reports 29 new cases, 37 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active cases are 307 and the daily Positivity Rate 1.62 per cent. 
10:11 PM May 23

Ex-UP minister Harishankar Tiwari is dead

9:56 PM May 23

MEA on US report on International Religious Freedom

6:20 PM May 23

PM greets people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day

12:55 PM May 23

Congress slams PM Modi over 'Rozgar Melas'

11:05 AM May 23

Every scheme of Centre, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for youth: PM Modi

10:05 AM May 23

Ours is a united house, says Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar

9:50 AM May 23

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to recruits today

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Harishankar Tiwari died on Tuesday evening here after prolonged illness. He was 90. His son Vinay Shankar Tiwari said his father had many health issues, including heart disease, and he was under medical treatment at their home in the Jatashankar area.
 

9:56 PM May 23

MEA on US report on International Religious Freedom

"We are aware of the release of the US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom. Regrettably, such reports continue to be based on misinformation and flawed understanding. Motivated and biased commentary by some US officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports. We value our partnership with the U.S. and will continue to have frank exchanges on issues of concern to us," said Arindam Bagchi

6:20 PM May 23

PM greets people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day. He also prayed for the continuous development of Sikkim. In a tweet, the Prime Minister sai, "Statehood Day wishes to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. This is a wonderful state, blessed with exceptional natural beauty and hardworking people. The state has attained immense progress in various areas notably organic farming. I pray for the continuous development of Sikkim."

 

2:56 PM May 23

Vacation benches to conduct hearing through hybrid mode, fresh matters will also be heard: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday said the vacation benches will conduct hearing through hybrid mode to enable lawyers to appear from various destinations.

The benches will be taking up fresh matters as well, he said.

The Supreme Court is closing for summer break from May 22 to July 2 and only vacation benches will conduct hearing to deal with urgent matters.

2:55 PM May 23

Centre, state tax officers launch special drive to identify fake GST registration, curb evasion

With GST evasion crossing over Rs 1 lakh crore in 2022-23, Centre and state tax officers have initiated a two-month long special drive to identify fake GST registration and nab offenders.

The GST Policy Wing had earlier this month written to Principal Chief Commissioners of Central Tax highlighting that fake/ non-genuine registrations are being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credit to unscrupulous recipients by issuing invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services or both.

"This menace of fake registrations and issuance of bogus invoices for passing of fake ITC has become a serious problem, wherein fraudulent people engage in dubious and complex transactions, causing revenue loss to the government," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) had said.

2:42 PM May 23

No heatwave for next 7 days, but temp to be higher up to 40°C: IMD official

Heatwave conditions in the first half of May were less severe due to Western disturbances that affected parts of northwest India. As the next western disturbance is approaching northwest India, for the next 7 days, we are not expecting heatwave conditions there. But the temperature will be higher, up to 40°C, said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD, Delhi. 

Dust-raising winds are prevailing over Haryana, South Haryana, Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-East Rajasthan. The main reason behind this is that a western disturbance has passed away and strong winds are prevailing. Apart from that, the temperature was quite high for the last week, mostly 40°C or above, he added. 

"The atmosphere is dry, and the soil has become loose because of the hot atmosphere. That's why winds that are blowing at 40–45 kmph are raising the dust from the surface and spreading it in the atmosphere, and mainly these are spreading up to a height of 1-2 km," Srivastava said

2:38 PM May 23

Karnataka: Supporters of G Parameshwara staged a protest demanding CM post for him

2:36 PM May 23

Manoj Soni takes oath as UPSC chairman

Eminent educationist Manoj Soni on Tuesday took oath as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Soni, who joined the Commission as member on June 28, 2017, has been performing the duties of the UPSC chairman since April 5, 2022.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy as chairman, UPSC by Smita Nagaraj, senior most member in the Commission, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

2:32 PM May 23

Shed extra kilos till November or accept VRS, says Assam DGP

Assam police personnel, who are overweight, have time up to November this year to shed extra kilos, else they will have to accept the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), said DGP G.P. Singh on Tuesday.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that persons with obesity cannot continue working in the state police department. Such police personnel will be offered VRS following the government procedure.

Singh said, "It has been decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS and APS officers, battalions and other staff of the police department."

1:38 PM May 23

Rahul reaches Kharge's residence amid deliberations over new K'taka CM

As Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is holding parlays of meeting to decide next Karnataka chief minister, former party chief Rahul Gandhi arrived at his residence on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kharge's residence on Tuesday afternoon, where party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and other senior leaders were already present.

On Monday night, party sources of IANS had said that the Congress chief will decide on the next CM of Karnataka after discussing the result of the secret ballot voting with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

1:30 PM May 23

Rahul Gandhi to visit USA on May 31 for 10 days

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the USA on May 31 for a 10-days, said ANI report citing sources on Tuesday.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York's Madison Square Garden, added the ANI sources.

Apart from this, he will go to Washington and California for a panel discussion and speech at Stanford University.

1:29 PM May 23

Jharkhand HC reserves order on defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand HC reserves the order on the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Today, arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath. The court has also instructed both sides to file the synopsis of the arguments by tomorrow.

The defamation case was filed by a local BJP leader after Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP leader and the then BJP's National president Amit Shah at a Congress party gathering in Chaibasa in 2018.

1:02 PM May 23

Patna police may impose fine on Baba Bageshwar, Manoj Tiwari for traffic violation

Patna police are likely to impose a fine on Bageshwar Dham chief and self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri and MP Manoj Tiwari for violation of traffic rules, an official said.

Shastri arrived in Patna on May 13 and Tiwari drove his SUV from Patna airport to Panash hotel where he is staying. During the journey, they did not wear seat belt and reached the hotel.

Keeping this in view, Puran Kumar Jha, the traffic SP of Patna constituted a team headed by traffic DSP of Patna to investigate the incident.

12:55 PM May 23

Delhi Excise scam: CBI alleges irregularities in GoM meetings

In its second supplementary charge sheet filed in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged irregularities in the Group of Ministers (GoM) meetings, saying no records were maintained and that the Excise Commissioner was never invited.

Before Arava Gopi Krishna took charge as the Excise Commissioner in March 2021, there were eight to 10 GoM meetings that were conducted the previous month, according to a CBI source.

But the CBI has alleged that there are no records or minutes of those meetings.

12:55 PM May 23

Congress slams PM Modi over 'Rozgar Melas'

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged lack of employment opportunities and accused him of "destroying" governance by "personalising" it and taking it to "new lows" through his "Rozgar Melas".

The Opposition party also claimed that the job-seeking youth in this country know it is the prime minister who has "destroyed" lakhs and lakhs of jobs.

The Congress' attack came over Modi giving away appointment letters to over 71,000 people at a 'Rozgar Mela' on Tuesday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Modi ji who promised to provide 2 crore jobs annually, in 9 years, has shattered the dreams of 18 crore youth so far. 30 lakh posts are vacant in government departments, but today an event has been organised to distribute only 71,000 recruitment letters!"

12:13 PM May 23

India likely to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: Top WHO official

India, which has taken proactive steps to reduce neonatal mortality, is likely to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets in this key area by 2030, a top WHO official has said, citing data on the annual rate of reduction for newborn deaths in the country between 2016 and 2021.

"India has taken important steps to improve the quality of care during labour and childbirth, leading to reductions in maternal deaths. This will also bring better outcomes for newborns," Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director, Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation, Geneva, told PTI here.

12:11 PM May 23

Land-for-jobs scam: CBI searches at nine locations

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta at nine locations in multiple states in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, they said.

The searches were spread across Arrah and Patna in Bihar at the premises of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida and Delhi at the premises of Gupta, they said.

12:10 PM May 23

Congress leaders hit out at those levelling corruption allegations against Gehlot govt

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on Tuesday slammed Congress leaders who have mounted an attack on the Gehlot government, saying it was surprising and disappointing that some responsible people were making allegations of corruption against the government.

Congress MLA from Didwana, Chetan Dudi also hit out at those lashing out against the government.

The two leaders came out in defence of the Ashok Gehlot government a day after Pilot and Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Gudha levelled fresh corruption allegations.

11:05 AM May 23

Every scheme of Centre, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for youth: PM Modi

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

