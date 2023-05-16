LIVE: Shivakumar to reach Delhi today; Cong to decide on Karnataka CM post



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today via video conferencing. PM Modi will also address these appointees, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The Congress has claimed that the BJP is "disgraceful" when it loses elections and accused the rival party of making "mischievous attempts" to disturb social harmony, asserting that the "factories manufacturing hate are hyperactive". The strong criticism of the Congress came on Monday after the BJP attacked it citing the comments of Karnataka Waqf Board chief Shafi Sadi demanding that the grand old party appoint a Muslim deputy chief minister in the state.

Amid intense lobbying for the chief minister's post, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar will visit Delhi on Tuesday to discuss with the party's central leadership the issue of government formation in the state. He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief minister's post, were called by Congress the central leadership to Delhi for discussions. However, Shivakumar on Monday evening cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues, fuelling speculations that all is not well in the party.