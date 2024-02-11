Home / India News / LIVE: UP MLAs, CM Adityanath to visit Ram Temple for 'darshan' today
LIVE: UP MLAs, CM Adityanath to visit Ram Temple for 'darshan' today

BS Web Team

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
Latest LIVE Updates: Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for a visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaker Satish Mahana, cabinet ministers and members of the UP Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The ministers are set to visit the Ram Temple for 'darshan' of Lord Ram. 'I am fortunate to get the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, everyone wanted to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan,' said BJP MLA from Moradabad, Ritesh Gupta. Meanwhile, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh said that one should not politicise this issue. "The leaders of the Samajwadi Party are politicising the issue but we are not. Our party is secular and we respect all religions. One should not politicise this," Singh said. On Saturday, the Uttarakhand government requested the deployment of four extra companies of central paramilitary forces to restore and maintain law and order in Banbhulpura, Nainital. The appeal comes in the wake of recent violence during an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration in the Malik ka Bagicha area under the jurisdiction of Banbhulpura police station in Haldwani, Nainital district. In a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi emphasized the necessity for additional paramilitary forces, citing ongoing attempts by disruptive elements to disrupt law and order. The UAE government has conveyed apprehension over the Israeli military's suspected operation in the Rafah area, situated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip populated by displaced Palestinians. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said that it has cautioned against military actions that could lead to the loss of additional innocent lives and worsen the already critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. 

Officials said Delhi commuters in some parts of the north and east districts complained of eye irritation and suffocation on Saturday evening. According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call of a gas leak was received at 6.30 pm from near Geeta Colony flyover. Two fire tenders reached the spot and tried to locate the suspicious gas but they could not find it. Delhi Police said anti-riots mock drill exercise was conducted at Yamuna Khadar, which falls between some parts of east and north Delhi. As per some reports, Delhi Police has been preparing for a potential farmers' agitation intended to be held on February 13.

11:21 AM

Farmers' protest: Shambhu border sealed on Punjab-Haryana border

11:07 AM

Delhi airport runway blocked for 15 minutes as IndiGo plane misses taxiway after landing

9:55 AM

UP MLAs, CM Yogi Adityanath set to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple for 'darshan' today

9:01 AM

We've support of 225 MLAs: Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar on opposition's demand to dismiss the govt

8:21 AM

Delhi locals in north and east districts complain of 'gas leak', eye irritation

8:12 AM

Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand govt writes to MHA seeking additional forces

11:21 AM

Farmers' protest: Shambhu border sealed on Punjab-Haryana border

Shambhu border on Punjab-Haryana border has been sealed ahead of farmers' protest. BSF and RAF personnel have also been deployed on the border. 'When they (farmers) come here, we will request them not to go beyond this because they do not have permission for it. We want them to end the movement peacefully,' says DCP Arshdeep Singh.

11:19 AM

President Murmu witnesses Change-over of ceremonial Army guard battalion between 5 Sikh & 1/5 GR

11:17 AM

Bihar Police decides to send e-challans to traffic violators via registered post

Bihar Police will send e-challans to traffic violators via registered post. "Sending e-challans to motorists for violating traffic norms through SMSes is not working properly. That is mainly because of frequent change in mobile phone numbers of offenders. This is the only reason that we have decided to deliver e-challans to traffic violators via registered post", the ADG Traffic said.

11:07 AM

Delhi airport runway blocked for 15 minutes as IndiGo plane misses taxiway after landing

An IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport this morning, blocking one of the runways for around 15 minutes. The A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E 2221, went to the dead end of the runway 28/10 after missing the designated taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The runway was blocked for around 15 minutes, impacting some flight operations.

10:14 AM

The White Paper has exposed the Congress: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

'The policies of Congress have caused great harm to the country. The question arises how did Congress keep looting the country,' BJP leader Anurag Thakur lashes out at the NCP saying the 'White Paper (presented by BJP) has exposed the Congress'. 'We remained silent for the last 10 years in the interest of the country. If we had wanted, we could have brought the White Paper earlier also,' the minister said while speaking to media.

9:55 AM

UP MLAs, CM Yogi Adityanath set to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple for 'darshan' today

Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for a visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaker Satish Mahana, cabinet ministers and members of the UP Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The ministers are set to visit the Ram Temple for 'darshan' of Lord Ram. BSP MLA Umashankar Singh said that one should not politicise this issue. "The leaders of the Samajwadi Party are politicising the issue but we are not. Our party is secular and we respect all religions. One should not politicise this," Singh said.

9:45 AM

3 die, 16 injured as speeding milk tanker hits crowd in Sikkim

Three persons were killed and 16 others were injured when a speeding milk tanker rammed into a crowd at Ranipool in Gangtok district of Sikkim. A crowd had gathered at the mela ground Ranipool, to play tombola when the speeding milk tanker ploughed into them around 7.30 pm on Saturday, the police said. The driver of the tanker has been arrested.

9:01 AM

We've support of 225 MLAs: Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar on opposition's demand to dismiss the govt

Amid the opposition's demand to dismiss the state govt, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the government has backing of 225 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. The opposition is demanding dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government over the law and order situation. "Attempts are being made by some people to create an atmosphere of fear that there is a breakdown of law and order in the state....when the 26/11 terrorist attacks took place, no such demand was made," Pawar said.

8:39 AM

Delhi winters: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport

Several flight operations were delayed at IGI airport in Delhi due to low visibility amid the fog conditions.

8:36 AM

Section 144 imposed in Panchkula, Haryana

Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula, DCP Sumer Singh Pratap told ANI. A ban was imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons.

8:21 AM

Delhi locals in north and east districts complain of 'gas leak', eye irritation

Officials said Delhi commuters in some parts of the north and east districts complained of eye irritation and suffocation on Saturday evening. According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call of a gas leak was received at 6.30 pm from near Geeta Colony flyover. Two fire tenders reached the spot and tried to locate the suspicious gas but they could not find it. 
 
Delhi Police said anti-riots mock drill exercise was conducted at Yamuna Khadar, which falls between some parts of east and north Delhi. As per some reports, Delhi Police has been preparing for a potential farmers' agitation intended to be held on February 13.

8:15 AM

UAE warns Israel against military operation in Rafah area of Gaza

UAE government has conveyed apprehension over the Israeli military's suspected operation in the Rafah area, situated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip populated by displaced Palestinians. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said that it has cautioned against military actions that could lead to the loss of additional innocent lives and worsen the already critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The Ministry called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

8:12 AM

Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand govt writes to MHA seeking additional forces

The Uttarakhand government has requested the deployment of four extra companies of central paramilitary forces to restore and maintain law and order in Banbhulpura, Nainital. The appeal comes in the wake of recent violence during an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration in the Malik ka Bagicha area under the jurisdiction of Banbhulpura police station in Haldwani, Nainital district.
 
First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

