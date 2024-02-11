LIVE: UP MLAs, CM Adityanath to visit Ram Temple for 'darshan' today

Latest LIVE Updates: Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for a visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaker Satish Mahana, cabinet ministers and members of the UP Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The ministers are set to visit the Ram Temple for 'darshan' of Lord Ram. 'I am fortunate to get the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla. After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, everyone wanted to visit Ayodhya and have a darshan,' said BJP MLA from Moradabad, Ritesh Gupta. Meanwhile, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh said that one should not politicise this issue. "The leaders of the Samajwadi Party are politicising the issue but we are not. Our party is secular and we respect all religions. One should not politicise this," Singh said. On Saturday, the Uttarakhand government requested the deployment of four extra companies of central paramilitary forces to restore and maintain law and order in Banbhulpura, Nainital. The appeal comes in the wake of recent violence during an anti-encroachment operation conducted by the district administration in the Malik ka Bagicha area under the jurisdiction of Banbhulpura police station in Haldwani, Nainital district. In a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi emphasized the necessity for additional paramilitary forces, citing ongoing attempts by disruptive elements to disrupt law and order. The UAE government has conveyed apprehension over the Israeli military's suspected operation in the Rafah area, situated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip populated by displaced Palestinians. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said that it has cautioned against military actions that could lead to the loss of additional innocent lives and worsen the already critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Officials said Delhi commuters in some parts of the north and east districts complained of eye irritation and suffocation on Saturday evening. According to officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call of a gas leak was received at 6.30 pm from near Geeta Colony flyover. Two fire tenders reached the spot and tried to locate the suspicious gas but they could not find it. Delhi Police said anti-riots mock drill exercise was conducted at Yamuna Khadar, which falls between some parts of east and north Delhi. As per some reports, Delhi Police has been preparing for a potential farmers' agitation intended to be held on February 13.