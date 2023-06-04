LIVE news: Restoration work starts at the site of triple train crash

Restoration work has started at the site of the horrific Balasore Train Accident. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the restoration work that is underway overnight at the site.



Medical assistance was given to the survivors who arrived at Chennai railway station from Balasore in special train. "All the passengers arrived are safe, 7 have minor injuries, and 2 have been sent to a hospital for taking X-ray. We are continuously monitoring rescue ops and CM Stalin is also monitoring everything via control rooms," Ma. Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Health Minister said.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed nearly 300 people. The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 288 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.,

At least 288 people were killed and around 803 were injured in a horrific three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore, officials said Saturday, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the train accident site and met with injured people at hospitals in Cuttack. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a high-level committee will be set up to investigate the train crash. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared one-day state mourning in view of the horrific train crash.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, visited the train accident site in Odisha's Balasore and said those responsible "will be severely punished". The government is standing with those who lost their family members in the tragedy, he said. At least 288 people were killed and 800 injured in the country's deadliest rail accident in more than two decades. "It's a painful incident. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be severely punished," he said. PM Modi landed in an Air Force chopper near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, about 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. He visited the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the crash survivors. The PM was seen inspecting the site with fellow cabinet colleagues, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan., ,

