Home / India News / LIVE news: Restoration work starts at the site of triple train crash

LIVE news: Restoration work starts at the site of triple train crash

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE news: Restoration work starts at the site of triple train crash

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Restoration work has started at the site of the horrific Balasore Train Accident. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the restoration work that is underway overnight at the site.

Medical assistance was given to the survivors who arrived at Chennai railway station from Balasore in special train. "All the passengers arrived are safe, 7 have minor injuries, and 2 have been sent to a hospital for taking X-ray. We are continuously monitoring rescue ops and CM Stalin is also monitoring everything via control rooms," Ma. Subramanian, Tamil Nadu Health Minister said.
Read More

Key Event

9:09 AM Jun 23

Medical experts from AIIMS Delhi to visit Odisha's train accident site

6:43 AM Jun 23

Ambulances arrive at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar carrying unidentified bodies of people who died in train accident

6:40 AM Jun 23

Medical assistance being given to survivors of Balasore train accident who arrived at Chennai on special train

9:09 AM Jun 23

Medical experts from AIIMS Delhi to visit Odisha's train accident site

A team of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi to visit Odisha's train accident site along with medical equipment to provide treatment to more than 1,000 injured and 100 critical patients, according to media reports.

9:08 AM Jun 23

Train accident: Jagan Mohan Reddy sends 10 ambulance to Odisha to help

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sends 10 ambulance to Odisha to help in shifting of injured from one hospital to the other

6:46 AM Jun 23

US Defence Secy Lloyd J Austin's India visit to begin today

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin is set to arrive in India on an official visit, on Sunday, starting the third leg of this four-nation tour.

6:43 AM Jun 23

Ambulances arrive at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar carrying unidentified bodies of people who died in train accident

6:40 AM Jun 23

Medical assistance being given to survivors of Balasore train accident who arrived at Chennai on special train

Topics :Narendra ModiToday NewsOdisha national politicsIndia Prime MinisterIndian Economyindian politicsGlobal economyTrain AccidentBJPIndian National Congress

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story