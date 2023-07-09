LJP President Chirag Paswan calls office bearers' meeting on Sunday

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan has called for a key meeting of National and State office bearers in the Patna office on Sunday.

Chirag Paswan told ANI there would be discussions on alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, a month ago, Paswan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending congratulations and said the inauguration of the new Parliament building would be a step towards a developed India.

Moreover, in his letter, he also condemned the boycott by 19 Opposition parties of the Parliament's inauguration and urged them to reconsider their decision.

"I and my party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) strongly condemn the boycott done by the opposition parties on the parliament's inaugural event," Chirag Paswan wrote.

"In the last nine years, these opposition parties have time and again violated the rules of parliamentary procedures. Contempt has been done, and sessions have been disrupted in the House also important legislative businesses have been boycotted which is a dereliction of parliamentary duty. The parliamentary system of the opposition, dignity and this disdainful attitude towards democracy is on the rise," he added.

He further mentioned that opposition parties had boycotted a special session conducted in the Parliament over the passing of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) bill in the year 2017.

"This is in public memory and it is recorded that these opposition parties boycotted the special session on GST, which was presided over by the then President Pranab Mukherjee. On the election of Ram Nath Kovind as the President these parties were also late in maintaining common courtesy and formalities," he said.

He further stated that the move to boycott the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament suggests is a common practice for the vote bank politics adopted by the opposition.

"It is a very sad public fact that the opposition runs away from the Parliament because it represents old and selfish public desires, which have been repeatedly rejected by the public. Opposition unity strives not on a shared vision for national development, but for votes. This is a common practice for vote bank politics," he wrote.

"Such parties can never fulfil the aspirations of the Indian people. It is an insult to the ideals of countless other great men of honest service who with dedication and commitment, spent their entire life in nation-building. These works of the opposition parties tarnish the values and contributions of great leaders who established our democracy and worked tirelessly for it," he added.

"Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) strongly supports every decision taken by you in the public interest. The inauguration of the new Parliament House is definitely your step towards a developed India," he wrote to PM Modi.

Congress and eighteen other opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

In a joint statement, the like-minded opposition parties said that Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the building by himself is "a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020.