Home / India News / 'Lohri' celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

'Lohri' celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit as families danced to the tunes of famous festival songs like 'sundar mundriye ho'

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The festival of 'Lohri' was celebrated in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh with traditional fervour on Saturday.

Bonfires, an important part of the festivities, were lit as families danced to the tunes of famous festival songs like 'sundar mundriye ho'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sky was dotted with colourful kites of different sizes and shapes as children and youths engaged in kite-flying competitions at many places. Jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn -- the three edibles associated with Lohri -- were distributed among people.

Girls in traditional attire performed the 'Gidha' folk dance. People at many places danced to the beats of 'dhol' to celebrate the festival.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar greeted people on the occasion.

"Congratulations to all the Punjabis on Lohri, the festival of happiness. May this Lohri bring joy and happiness to everyone's home," said Mann in his post on X.

Khattar, in his post on X, said, "On this auspicious occasion, I wish that mutual love, brotherhood and social harmony in the country become stronger and the lives of all of you become more prosperous and happy.

Also Read

Lohri 2024: When, why and how Lohri festival is celebrated in India

Winter Solstice 2023: Know more about why Dec 21 is longest night of year

Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences

15 rail stations in Haryana to be revamped under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Chandigarh to celebrate Chhath puja differently with zero-waste event

Over 15 firecracker stalls, dozen vehicles gutted in fire in Jharkhand

1,200 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 logged so far, says Insacog

Uttarakhand govt increases DA of employees by 42% to 46% per month

Centre lodges strong protest with Britain over visit of envoy to PoK

Pran Pratishtha prep: Ram Temple trust holds meeting with govt officials

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PunjabHaryanaChandigarh

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story