Home / India News / Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Banks to remain shut today, check details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Banks to remain shut today, check details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Due to the general elections 2024, banks will remain closed today, April 26. However, online transactions will remain active

Banks to remain closed today due to second phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Election season is on and the second phase of voting will begin today, i.e., April 26. Due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2 voting, banks in several states will remain closed today. In this second phase, 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be polled. 

According to the Reserve Bank of India's bank holiday calendar, both public and private banks will remain shut in Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jammu due to the General Election 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When will voting begin?

The voting will begin at 7 am and will last till 5 pm. The Phase 2 elections are taking place in 88 constituencies across 13 states/UTs. These states include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

In this phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024, around 1,202 candidates are competing. Out of these candidates, 1,098 candidates are men, 102 candidates are women and two of them are in the third gender category.

The Election Commission noted that around 1.67 lakh polling stations are set up and around 15.88 crore voters will cast their votes which will be managed by over 16 lakh polling officials.

The key candidates who will contest in this phase are Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sashi Tharoor, BJP's youth icon Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

A total of 15.88 crore registered voters will participate in this second phase and out of these 8.08 crore are men, 7.8 crore are women and around 5,929 will be identified as third gender. Notably, there will be 34.8 lakh voters and 3.28 crore voters are aged between 20 and 29 years. 

The first phase of polling was held on April 19 covering 108 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. 

The counting of votes will be done on June 4, 2024.

Will online services remain active?

Although banks will remain closed, the online banking service will remain active. All the bank-related transactions can be done through mobile banking or net banking.

Also Read

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Ayodhya Ram mandir 'pran pratishtha': Are stock markets, banks open today?

Stock market to remain closed today: BSE, NSE to remain shut on Ram Navami

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

Supreme Court rejects all pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

India's trajectory exemplifies that DPI facilitates equal chances: UNGA

LIVE news: Supreme Court dismisses all petitions seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

NDMC to set up control rooms to check waterlogging during monsoon: Official

Within 6 yrs, India achieved 80% financial inclusion: Ruchira Kamboj

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election newsElections in IndiaBanking systempublic banksPrivate banks

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story