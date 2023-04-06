Home / India News / Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours, Rajya Sabha 31 hours this Budget Session

Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours, Rajya Sabha 31 hours this Budget Session

This translates to Lok Sabha functioning for around 34.28 per cent of its scheduled duration and 24 per cent for the Rajya Sabha, the PRS Legislative Research said

New Delhi
Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours, Rajya Sabha 31 hours this Budget Session

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Parliament could function much less than the planned duration with daily protests and frequent adjournments disrupting the second half of the Budget Session, data compiled by a think tank showed.

According to it, the Lok Sabha functioned for over 45 hours against a scheduled duration of 133.6 hours while the Rajya Sabha worked for over 31 hours out of 130 hours.

This translates to Lok Sabha functioning for around 34.28 per cent of its scheduled duration and 24 per cent for the Rajya Sabha, the PRS Legislative Research said.

Both Houses witnessed repeated adjournments of the Question Hour throughout the Session. The Lok Sabha could take questions for 4.32 hours while the figure for Rajya Sabha was worse at 1.85 hours for the entire Budget Session.

In his concluding remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House held discussions on the General Budget for 14.45 hours, and 145 MPs participated in it. Discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address were held for 13 hours and 44 minutes with the participation of 143 MPs.

In the Lok Sabha, eight government bills were introduced and six were passed, while 29 questions were answered orally, Birla said.

Topics :Lok SabhaRajya SabhaBudget session

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Also Read

Budget Session of Parliament to begin on Jan 31, conclude on April 6

All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to be held today

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

Parliament's winter session to begin today, 16 new bills on agenda

Judgement a reminder that fugitives can't be considered above process: CBI

Punjab CM Mann overrules minister, scraps Rs 40 crore land scam inquiry

Contempt plea against Delhi police closed, SC takes note chargesheet filing

CEO Tim Cook may visit India to launch Apple's first store in the country

BJP committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM

Rising online frauds: Gurugram woman loses Rs 76 lakh in movie review scam

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story