Lok Sabha logged 132% productivity in special session: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Special Session of Parliament, comprising four sittings, registered a total productivity of 132 per cent.

The Thirteenth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on September 18.

Before adjourning the Lower House sine die, Speaker Birla said, "This session will be recorded as a historic one in Parliamentary history as the central legislature started its journey from a new building this session."

He informed that the session lasted for about 31 hours and the net productivity of the Lower House during the special sittings of the members was 132 per cent.

Birla informed further that one government Bill was introduced while another was passed during the Special Session.

He told the House that the discussion on The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which was tabled on September 19, lasted for 9 hours and 57 minutes. "A total of 60 Members, including 32 women members, participated in the discussion. The Bill was passed with a two-thirds majority, as per the constitutional provisions," he said.

Birla informed further that the discussion on the parliamentary journey of 75 years, starting from Samvidhan Sabha, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes. As many as 36 members participated in the discussion.

"On September 21, 2023, Union Minister for Defence (Rajnath Singh) initiated the discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 (India's lunar landing) Mission and other achievements of our country in space research. The discussion lasted 12 hours and 25 minutes and 87 members participated in the discussion," he informed.

The Speaker further brought to the attention of the House that the department-related Standing Committees of the Lok Sabha presented a report during this session as well, adding that a statement was also made under Direction 73A on September 20, 2023.

As many as, 120 papers were laid on the table of the House, the Speaker informed the Lok Sabha members.