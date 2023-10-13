Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / AAP releases third candidate list with 11 names for Chhattisgarh polls

AAP releases third candidate list with 11 names for Chhattisgarh polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has now declared a total of 33 candidates in the state for the Assembly elections that will take place in two phases on November 7 and 17

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its third list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. The announcement came through the party's official page on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night. The list includes 11 candidates, with one seat each reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) nominees. With this announcement, AAP, which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leads, has now declared a total of 33 candidates in the state.

Chhattisgarh has a 90-member assembly and is scheduled to go into polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.

In the 2018 assembly elections, AAP had contested the Chhattisgarh state Assembly polls for the first time. The party had fielded candidates in 85 out of 90 seats but failed to secure any seats. This time, the party hopes to make inroads following the decline of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), or JCC (J), after the passing of former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi in 2020.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have dominated Chhattisgarh's state elections. During the last polls in 2018, a third front emerged with the alliance of Ajit Jogi's JCC (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), securing a total of seven seats. The Congress won the elections by securing a majority with 68 seats, while the BJP won only 15 seats. The current Congress strength in the assembly is 71.

The BJP has announced candidates for 85 seats, while the ruling Congress is yet to announce its nominees for any of the five states going into elections next month. The elections in Chhattisgarh, along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, are set to take place between November 7 and 30, with the vote counting scheduled for December 3, as per the Election Commission's timetable.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Protests over party tickets in Rajasthan, BJP begins damage control

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

'Lotus' BJP's face in Rajasthan elections: State party president CP Joshi

ECI changes Rajasthan state Assembly elections date to Nov 25 from Nov 23

Topics :AAPChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhChhattisgarh pollsElection newsElections in IndiaState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsAssembly ElectionElection campaignBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story